Four people injured in Wabasha County crash on Highway 61

WABASHA COUNTY — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday, June 16, 2022, on U.S. Highway 61 in Greenfield Township.

Maria Paola Rodriguez, 33, of Wabasha, was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 south on Highway 61 near milepost 55 at 7:21 p.m. when the vehicle "came in contact with a bridge," according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Rodriguez, and the three other occupants in the vehicle — two of which were an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — were taken to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department and Wabasha Ambulance responded to the crash.