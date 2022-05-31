Four primary elections expected to narrow Rochester candidates

ROCHESTER — All city elections slated for the Nov. 8 ballot appear to be headed to an Aug. 9 primary to narrow the candidates for each office.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton faces three challengers in her bid for a second term. Professional search recruiter Brad Trahan , local business owner Britt Noser and professional engineer Dean Koutsoukos will join her on the primary ballot to see which two will be on the November ballot.

Rochester City Council member Nick Campion’s announcement last week that he would not seek another term spurred two additional filings for his Ward 3 council seat on Tuesday.

Spa Casey owner Casey McGregor and Knights Chamber owner Svaar Vinje were joined by semi-retired minister Norman Wahl and United Way impact program assistant Vangie Castro in seeking the seat serving much of Northwest Rochester.

In Ward 1, incumbent Patrick Keane faces a pair of challenges in the city’s southernmost ward. Fidelity Healthcare program director Dan Sepeda and Rochester resident Andy Hemenway have filed for the office, spurring a likely three-person primary in August.

In Ward 5, incumbent Shaun Palmer also faces two challengers. Remjoy Transportation Services CEO Saida Omar and information technology specialist Deep Das have file for the office to create a likely three-person primary election in the ward that includes much of Northeast Rochester.

While filing is closed, candidates in all city races have until 5 p.m. June 2 to withdraw their candidacies.

