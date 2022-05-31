SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Four primary elections expected to narrow Rochester candidates

Four seek mayor's office, while three or more file for each Rochester City Council seat slated for November ballot.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 31, 2022 06:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — All city elections slated for the Nov. 8 ballot appear to be headed to an Aug. 9 primary to narrow the candidates for each office.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton faces three challengers in her bid for a second term. Professional search recruiter Brad Trahan , local business owner Britt Noser and professional engineer Dean Koutsoukos will join her on the primary ballot to see which two will be on the November ballot.

Read more from Randy
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Two primary elections set for Olmsted County commissioner seats as more candidates file
Four of six commissioner seats will see new occupant in 2023.
May 31, 2022 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
MIchelle Rossman
Local
Rossman sees opportunity to be voice for Olmsted County District 5 residents
Commissioner candidate among four seeking to fill seat being vacated by Jim Bier.
May 31, 2022 07:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Das seeks to bring change to improve lives as Rochester council member
Ward 5 council candidate files challenge for incumbent
May 31, 2022 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Rochester City Council member Nick Campion’s announcement last week that he would not seek another term spurred two additional filings for his Ward 3 council seat on Tuesday.

Spa Casey owner Casey McGregor and Knights Chamber owner Svaar Vinje were joined by semi-retired minister Norman Wahl and United Way impact program assistant Vangie Castro in seeking the seat serving much of Northwest Rochester.

In Ward 1, incumbent Patrick Keane faces a pair of challenges in the city’s southernmost ward. Fidelity Healthcare program director Dan Sepeda and Rochester resident Andy Hemenway have filed for the office, spurring a likely three-person primary in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ward 5, incumbent Shaun Palmer also faces two challengers. Remjoy Transportation Services CEO Saida Omar and information technology specialist Deep Das have file for the office to create a likely three-person primary election in the ward that includes much of Northeast Rochester.

While filing is closed, candidates in all city races have until 5 p.m. June 2 to withdraw their candidacies.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Sepeda seeks to bring added fiscal responsibility to Rochester City Council
Ward 1 candidate files challenge for incumbent Keane.
May 31, 2022 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
VangieCastro.jpg
Local
Castro looking to bring diversity to Rochester City Council
Ward 3 candidate sees need for different perspectives for city operations.
May 31, 2022 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Driver dies in SE Rochester crash Tuesday morning
The vehicle was heading south on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a pole and residence.
May 31, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Wabasha County Sheriff's Office patch logo
Local
Wabasha interstate bridge now open after car vs. motorcycle crash
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website, the crash occurred between Alleghany Avenue and 4th Grant Boulevard West in Wabasha.
May 31, 2022 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports