Lisa and Hunter Gifford
Lisa Gifford and her son Hunter, 10, understand the feelings of isolation some are starting to feel now. They’ve felt it for years.
"It’s just another day in the life of a cancer family," said Lisa. "Nothing ends when the chemo is over.”
Hunter underwent treatment for metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma when he was just 7. The bone cancer started in his pelvis and spread into his abdomen and lungs.
The family has been self-isolating, not only to protect Hunter, but Lisa too. “I have lupus with immune suppression as well as asthma. I’m feeling pretty terrified. I'm worried that if I get sick, I won’t be able to take care of the kids.”
Although the Giffords maintain strict social distancing while playing in their yard, it’s hard for Hunter to see other kids in the neighborhood still congregating and playing together. ”I kind of feel lonely and left out,” the boy said. “My lungs aren't as strong as theirs because I have tumors in them, and I’m kind of jealous."
Still, he's worried about whether those kids carry the coronavirus "because they could spread the virus to me and my mom.”
Kasey and Cora Jean Rubin
Kasey Rubin closed her in-home daycare and is self-isolating to protect her family, especially daughter Cora Jean, 3, who has primary lymphedema with associated lymphatic malformations. The affliction compromises her body’s immune system and puts her at a higher-risk of serious complications if she were to contract COVID-19.
“I know morally and ethically I can’t keep my daycare open and keep the children safe,” Rubin said. "I wouldn’t be comfortable keeping it open, knowing that I could be risking my daughter’s life.”
Rubin knows isolation is a necessary evil for the safety of those like her daughter and trusts that everyone else is following the rules. "Because if they’re not, and they're not being safe, it’s another potential exposure.”
Hudson Bray
Social distancing isn’t new to Melissa Stellenberg and her son Hudson Bray, 20 months.
Hudson was diagnosed with BCOR primitive sarcoma back in May, "so we’ve been doing this for the last year,” Stellenberg said. “But it’s even scarier now" because everything and everyone is considered contaminated.
Ten months of chemotherapy and 25 radiation treatments destroyed a tumor on Hudson's right clavicle, but also his 20-month-old immune system.
“It's definitely a lot scarier for even me to be around my son, because of the way this virus is,” Stellenberg said. “We have to stay away (from extended family). It’s very, very sad but it’s something we have to do to protect everybody.”
Lois Pearson
Lois Pearson isn’t your typical 85-year-old, and that’s why this isolation hurts a little more.
“I have a lot of things going on normally,” Pearson said. “But we’ll have to see how it turns out.” She will continue to need to forgo outings at 125 Live and within the Rochester bluegrass community to fight an enemy that can’t be seen. A former nurse, Pearson understands how crucial these measures are, and she is staying at home until it is safe to return to life as we knew it.
“I have a wonderful cat who is my companion, and I put picture puzzles together. I knit, I crochet, I sew, I listen to music, I read. I’ve been a widow for three years so I’m kind of used to entertaining myself to a certain degree here."
“I’m very lucky — I have two great sons, and my neighbors take such good care of me and I have a good number of friends,” all of which she’s been keeping in contact with via phone.