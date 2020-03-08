Traffic on a block of Fourth Avenue Southwest will shift for nearly a month starting Monday.
The change will require traffic to move to the east side of the street between First and Second street to make room for work being done on the Ozmun building, according to Rochester Public Works. While the work will close the sidewalk and lanes on west side of teh street the street, the shift will provide a single lane of vehicle traffic in each direction.
Traffic is expected to return to normal on April 3.