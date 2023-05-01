Fourth, final Mayo peregrine falcon egg hatches

ROCHESTER — The last of Hattie and Orton’s chicks popped out of its shell on the first day of May.

And for the first time in four years, the public will be able to get a firsthand look at them later this month.

It was the final of four Peregrine Falcon chicks to emerge from their eggs shortly around 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023. The nesting pair live in a nest box atop the Mayo Clinic Building.

“It appears to be eating, and everything looks OK right now,” said Jackie Fallon, of the Midwest Peregrine Society who helps facilitate Mayo Clinic’s peregrine falcon program.

Orton, the male has been hunting, and the chicks are already eating a few bites of food a day. His attempts at feeding the chicks himself are interrupted by Hattie who takes the food from Orton and sees to feeding them herself.

The first chicks began to emerge Friday last week and the final one to hatch emerged 36 days after Hattie laid her last egg.

The clutch of four eggs is typical for Hattie, the female, who has raised 20 chicks since 2017. The falcons didn’t incubate the eggs until all four had been laid. Typically chicks emerge from the eggs about 33 to 35 days after the last egg is laid.

“They hatched right on schedule,” Fallon said.

Incubating them at the same time ensures they’re about the same size and none out compete the others for food, Fallon added.

Fallon said it’s too early to tell which ones are male and female, but as they begin to grow, the female chicks tend to get bigger sooner than male chicks.

On May 19, Mayo Clinic facility staff and the Midwest Peregrine Society plan to band and examine the birds in a public event.

The annual event was open to media and Mayo Clinic patients in years past. However, the event hasn’t been open to onlookers in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facility staff and Fallon will pull the four chicks from the nest box while staff keep an eye out for the stressed parents to make sure they don’t attack the interlopers for raiding their nest.

“They’re not a fan of intruders,” Fallon said.

Peregrine falcons can attack at up to nearly 200 miles per hour in a full dive.

Banding the chicks helps naturalists track the range, longevity and offspring of the bird, which was once on the federal list of endangered species.