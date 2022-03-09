Fourth Rochester ward draft map seeks to increase diversity but could have council members changing districts

ROCHESTER – An effort to increase the power of minority voices in at least two Rochester city words could move sitting Rochester City Council members into new wards.

While the first three drafts of potential new ward boundaries didn't move council members into new wards, a fourth draft map produced with added public comment would.

“That was not taken into consideration at all when we did the redrawing of the maps,” Rochester Management Analyst Heather Heyer said of where council members live, citing guidelines that ban such consideration.

The city is required to redraw ward boundaries following each U.S. Census to improve the overall population balance in each section of the city represented by an elected council member, but such efforts also draw attention to who lives within the existing boundaries.

Last week, a dozen Rochester residents representing the League of Women Voters, Isaiah’s Muslim Coalition and other advocacy groups joined forces to help city staff redraw potential boundaries in an effort to increase the percentages of residents who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, commonly known as BIPOC, in Ward 4, while not losing ground in Ward 6.

“These communities have common interest and common culture and a majority of people of color basically,” said Salah Mohamed, a community organizer for Isaiah’s Muslim Coalition.

He said residents along Marion Road in the current Ward 4 and a portion of the city’s Meadow Park neighborhood in Ward 1 share experiences but are divided by existing ward boundaries.

Draft 1 of a potential new Rochester City Council ward map. Contributed / City of Rochester

While one stated goal was to open opportunities for potential non-white council candidates, Salah said the issue is really representation.

“It can be anyone running in that neighborhood, but they need to be sure they are working for the interest of that community,” he said.

Members of the Rochester League of Women Voters, who also participated in the comment sessions, echoed the sentiment.

“If someone wants to be elected, they will need to pay attention to that population’s needs,” league member Mary Jones said.

The proposed changes, however, appear to move city council member Patrick Keane from Ward 1 to Ward 4, and city council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick from Ward 4 to Ward 5, where she would be paired with current Ward 5 council member Shaun Palmer.

The proposed changes sought to increase the percentage of non-white residents in current wards.

In the existing ward map, only Ward 4 in southeast Rochester has more than 30% non-white residents, which classifies it as a minority opportunity district.

The first three drafts of a new ward map sought to address the concerns.

“We know Rochester has about 28% BIPOC community members, so these maps do concentrate a little bit higher for ward 4 and either ward 3 or ward 6, depending on which draft version you are looking at,” said Rochester Management Analyst Heather Heyer, who has been working to draft the map changes.

She said reaching a point to where non-white residents outnumber white residents in a single ward is nearly impossible under current guidelines, based on how population is distributed through the city.

“To try to get a majority minority district, we would need about 10,000 BIPOC residents that are close enough together geographically to create that majority minority, and we are not quite there in Rochester,” she said.

In addition to pulling a portion of the Meadow Park neighborhood into Ward 4, the latest draft map mirrors the city’s third draft by increasing BIPOC residents into Ward 6 to 32.8%.

Under the proposal, Ward 4 would be nearly 38.5% BIPOC, an increase from the current 36.3% and slightly up from the 38.2% proposed in the city’s second draft.

League of Women Voters member Ray Schmitz said city staff will likely need to ponder what approach is best between the current proposals.

“Maybe having a high percentage in two districts is better than having an even higher percentage in one district,” he said.

While keeping communities with similar interests in a single ward is one goal of the city’s redistricting policy, Heyer said another is to change boundaries as little as possible, which creates a challenge while balancing overall populations.

“This is keeping us in a space where we’re looking at previous lines that have been drawn, and those haven’t always been drawn with an equity lens,” she said, referring to outdated practices that restricted where non-white residents could live in the city.

Draft 2 of a potential new Rochester City Council ward map. Contributed / City of Rochester

While the city's redistricting team, which includes staff from the city attorney’s office, Rochester Public Library, Community Development, and city administration, will review the draft maps and public comment, it doesn’t mean the final map will be one already presented.

Heyer said the fourth draft could be closer to the final result than the earlier versions, but work will continue throughout the week,

She said the goal is to post a final proposal online by Monday, March 14, with the City Council set to review it on March 21. If approved a special meeting will confirm the map March 24 in order to meet the state-mandated March 29 deadline.

“There is a provision in state statute that says if a final map is not submitted to the state by the deadline of March 29, that City Council members and mayors don’t get paid,” Heyer said.