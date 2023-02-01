99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Free assistance with wills headed back to Rochester library

Volunteer attorneys will offer eligible older residents help with wills and related documents in March.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 01, 2023 09:47 AM
ROCHESTER — A team of volunteer attorneys will be returning to the Rochester Public Library in March to help low-income seniors update their wills.

For its seventh year, Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is offering a free event for eligible seniors who need to make sure their wills reflect their wishes.

LAOC Executive Director Karen Fairbairn Nath has pointed out that such reviews are important, even for people who don’t have large estates. The paperwork will dictate how possessions are dispersed after someone dies.

Victoria Ness, LAOC’s volunteer program coordinator, said local attorneys will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 10 to provide help for up to 18 older residents.

During the special wills event for income-restricted seniors, volunteer attorneys review and update wills, as well powers of attorney and health care directives.

In addition to offering legal assistance, the scheduled wills clinics have started including advocates from Elder Network, who can provide connection to additional community resources.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is taking reservations for the free wills clinic, which will have a limited number of available spaces.

Registration is required to confirm the people being helped are income eligible and at least 55 years old. Nath said she encourages anyone on a fixed income who needs help with a will or related document to check to see if they qualify for the help.

To register, individuals must call Legal Assistance of Olmsted County at 507-287-2036 or email the volunteer coordinator at victoria@laocmn.org.

After registration, a questionnaire will be sent to each participant, which must be filled out and brought to the clinic. As a result, Ness suggested signing up as soon as possible, with an anticipated Feb. 28 deadline.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
