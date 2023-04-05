Free bikes being offered with end of city's bike-share program

ROCHESTER — Fifty former bike-share bikes are expected to be distributed to community organizations and individuals this year.

“We’ve had some excellent volunteers who have been repairing those bikes and getting them ready to be granted out,” said Ben Boldt, recreation supervisor for Rochester's Parks and Recreation Department.

The city plans to distribute the orange bikes remaining from the bike-share program that most recently operated out of the Rochester Public Library and has its roots in the 2016 launch by Nice Ride Minnesota.

Applications for the latest round of bike grants are available and due by April 26, 2023.

Online grant applications for organizations are available at tinyurl.com/5x7fh7bu and individuals can apply online at tinyurl.com/yc5fn5pc .

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications will be used to select recipients of the bikes, which will be provided to grantees in early May, following completion of basic bike maintenance training.

It’s the second time the city has offered bikes from the former bike-share program.

“We did this two years ago with a few of the bikes,” Boldt said. “We gave some to the school district to use in high school programs and we gave some to organizations and individuals.”

He said a few of the bikes will be held back for use in city programs.

“We are going to keep a few of those bikes back, just to be a small number of bikes we can use if we need to for a small-group ride or a caregiver to ride along with someone using an adaptive bike,” he said, referring to the parks program that provides access to adaptive bikes.

While the city’s bike-share program at Rochester Public Library has ended, Boldt said discussions are being held with Lime Micromobility, which has been renting scooters and electric bikes in Rochester each summer.

He said the company could end up offering bikes in Rochester, as well.

“They are working to make them accessible to those who need them without a charge,” Boldt said, adding that nothing is certain at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city reports other options to offer micro-mobility through the Rochester Public Library are also being evaluated.