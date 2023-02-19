99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Free book organization gives every child a chance to read

The Free Book Buggie is a Twin Cities-based nonprofit with the mission of putting books in kids' hands. Rochester now has a satellite location of the organization.

free book buggie
Lisa Levi stocks books in The Free Book Buggie room at Sunset Terrace Elementary School in Rochester Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 19, 2023 07:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The mission of The Free Book Buggie is simple: get books in the hands of kids.

The Twin Cities-based nonprofit, which started in 2018, has done just that. In its first four years, over 260,000 books were given to kids. It started as a passion project for founder and executive director Debbie Beck, whose effort to get kids reading started with leading an “I love to read” monthlong program at her kids’ elementary school.

Then, in 2018, Beck was on a road trip with her daughter through Brazil. They stopped in a small coastal town south of Rio de Janeiro. While walking through a park, Beck saw a van filled to the brim with books and more spread out over a table.

Also Read
Drone - Downtown Rochester (copy)
Local
Olmsted County Environmental Commission, Rochester Energy Commission work could take new paths
County commissioners and council members will discuss future of two local commissions during meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.
February 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sports Mentorship Academy
Local
'This is a place of hope': Rochester's newest community center opens
The Sports Mentorship Academy opens after its founder, Andre Crockett, launched a $100,000 fundraising campaign.
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Houston
Exclusive
Local
Houston, Minn., faces pressure in exiting off-highway vehicle park plan
An off-highway vehicle trail and park in Houston, Minn., faces a steep climb and growing criticism — some of it from within the state agency pushing to build it.
February 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

“I grabbed her arm and I said, ‘I know what I’m doing when I get home,’” Beck said. “It was that fast.”

Four and a half years later, the nonprofit has its first satellite location at Sunset Terrace Elementary School in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Levi and Maria Quelle visited the book buggie frequently in the cities, especially at the start of COVID-19. The idea was to get books into the hands of kids the two educators knew didn’t have easy access to books.

“I’d pick out (books) with certain kids and students in mind and take them to their home so that during COVID, I knew that they had books to read,” Levi said. “Every time I went, I thought, ‘We need this in Rochester.’”

The original organization is set up inside a classroom at Burnsville High School, so it didn’t seem like a stretch to find a classroom in Rochester to act as the book storage room. Sunset Terrace, where Levi is a reading specialist, offered up a classroom space. Beck, Levi, Quelle and other volunteers filled that room with books Saturday, Feb. 11.

“This (nonprofit) reaching this far, at this point, at this juncture just lights me up,” Beck said.

free book buggie
Alivia Levi stocks books in The Free Book Buggie room at Sunset Terrace Elementary School in Rochester Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

The free book concept is an extension of Levi’s bookshelf in her room where kids choose books to keep at home. Giving kids the choice of books is a way to ensure they find a book they’ll love to read. This organization also gives kids books of their own, which is especially important for those without a stocked bookshelf at home.

“I’ve had it happen many times where a child will come up and she said, ‘Can I keep this book?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, you can.’ And she says this is her fourth book,” Beck said. “Which, on the one hand, makes you want to cry. On the flip side, immediately, I’m like that’s why we do this. When I hear that, I know that we’re doing the right thing.”

Eventually, Rochester volunteers will bring The Free Book Buggie to community events where a table will be filled with books for babies to high schoolers.

“Children need to read,” Beck said, “because otherwise they’re not going to advance and have a future that’s going to be successful for them, or for the community at large.”

ADVERTISEMENT

free book buggie
Two kids read books in The Free Book Buggie room at Sunset Terrace Elementary School in Rochester Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Hidden Pines Bar & Grill
Business
Hidden Pines is a growing haven for the Mantorville community
February 18, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Acupuncturist Kristina Gacesa
Health
Rochester's acupuncturists find joy, face skepticism in their practices
February 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230215_133658.jpg
Business
Hybrid office developer to build out new offerings in empty downtown Rochester space
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Section wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston caps off impressive postseason run with Section 1A Championship thriller over Chatfield
February 18, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section wrestling
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville wrestling grabs second straight Section 1AA team title, advances to state
February 18, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Section wrestling
Prep
Mayo wrestling breaks through, captures Section 1AAA team championship for program's first state appearance
February 18, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Century, Austin boys basketball
Prep
With help from older brother, Shaun Wysocki excelling for Century basketball team
February 18, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck