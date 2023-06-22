Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Free nitrate testing offered by Olmsted County

Residents with private wells cane have their water tested during Saturday's farmers market in Graham Park.

IMG_9632.JPG
Donna Rasmussen, a former administrator for the Fillmore County Soil and Water Conservation District, uses an ultraviolet spectrophotometer to measure the concentration of nitrates in a water sample at the Minnesota Well Owners Organization's free well water testing clinic at the St. Charles Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:07 PM

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District and Olmsted County Public Health Services are providing free water testing for households that rely on private systems for their drinking water.

Free nitrate testing will be available at the Rochester Farmer’s Market from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, at Graham Park, 35 Fairgrounds Ave. SE, Rochester.

To participate, residents need to collect a cup of water from their well in a clean plastic bag or glass container and bring it to the Rochester Farmer’s Market. The sample will be analyzed while residents wait, with results provided within 15 minutes.

Olmsted County SWCD and OCPHS staff will also be available to answer questions and recommend solutions if the water samples show elevated nitrate levels.

Nitrate is a compound that naturally forms when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone. While nitrogen is essential for all living things, high nitrate levels (10mg/L) in drinking water could pose harmful risks, especially to infants and pregnant women.

Nitrates can occur naturally in surface and groundwater without causing health problems. However, high nitrate levels in well water often result from improper well construction and location. Improper disposal of human and animal waste or the overuse of chemical fertilizers can further increase nitrate levels. Sources of nitrate that can enter your well include fertilizers, septic systems, animal feedlots, industrial waste and food processing waste.

After flooding, wells could become more vulnerable to contamination, especially if the wells are shallow, poorly constructed, dug or bored, or submerged by floodwater for long periods.

