Looking to get hitched on Valentine's Day?
The Olmsted County District Court bench is here for you and your love. Three Olmsted County judges will perform free wedding ceremonies during the Valentine's Day lunch hour. The bench will unite up to 15 couples.
Interested couples will need a marriage license but do not need to be Olmsted County residents. But, if the newlyweds are county residents, the court will help them deliver their signed marriage certificate to the vital records office before they leave the City-county Government Center. Witnesses are also available at no charge for those without.
Judges Jacob Allen, Lisa Hayne and Christina Stevens will perform the ceremonies.
Those wishing to take part in the ceremony should contact Olmsted County District Court Administrator Ann Basta by email at Ann.Basta@courts.state.mn.us or by phone at 507-206-2385.