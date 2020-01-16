Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services (Albert Lea), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Due to high demand on the regional grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage until after 8 p.m. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 5 p.m to 11:30 p.m.
Members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their heat to 68 degrees, especially if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook dinner; and refrain from turning on televisions or gaming systems. Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid.