Friends of the Refuge Headwaters opens 2023 photo contest

WINONA — The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters is encouraging people to take to the waters of the Mississippi River. To share photos of the splendor of wildlife. To find joy in the process of creating photos in a beautiful place.

After photographing life and/or wildlife along the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, amateur photographers can submit their photos to the organization's Centennial photo contest.

Photographers can enter a total of three photos in the categories of Scenic Views of the Refuge, Wildlife and Plants of the Refuge and Connecting People with Nature on the Refuge. A fourth category, Young Nature Photographers, encourages youth 16 years old and younger to enter. Photo entries are accepted through Oct. 27, 2023.

The winning entries will join a traveling display in 2024. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each category and a “Best of Show” award will be given to the photo receiving the most public votes at the end of 2024.

For a complete list of rules, visit the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters website at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or call Stephanie Edeler at 507-454-7351.