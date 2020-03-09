Deko Ali was looking for help with her calculus homework but didn’t know where to turn.
“I was struggling, and my mother didn’t understand what I was doing,” she recalled.
Then, someone suggested she head across the street, where she found Friendship Place.
For more than 20 years, Friendship Place has been offering help to Meadow Park Neighborhood students, like Ali, through afterschool programs for students through fifth grade and evening tutoring for older students.
Five years after she first sought help, Ali is a first-year nursing student at University of Minnesota Rochester, but she still heads to Friendship Place with her homework.
“There’s so much motivation going on here,” she said from the house-turned-homework haven at 1429 Fourth Ave. SE.
A year ago, the Friendship Place Board worried it would need to vacate the property, effectively ending the program.
Olmsted County, the program’s landlord, was reviewing options for several county-owned buildings, including the house rented by Friendship Place for the past 17 years.
The building, county officials determined, needed work.
According to Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations, the house required at least $35,000 in interior improvements to meet county standards. Anticipated window, siding and roof work was not included in the estimate, and the house’s mechanical equipment is aging.
“We faced some difficult decisions,” he said. “There is deferred maintenance in all of our buildings, including 1429, and we have a long-standing relationship with Friendship Place.”
He said county officials saw merit in keeping Friendship Place where it was but needed a way to cover added expenses.
At one point, raising the rent was considered, but Friendship Place Board President Linda Richardson quickly told county commissioners it wasn’t an option.
If the monthly rent rose above the $1,000 Friendship Place had been paying for 17 years, the program would need to move out and cease to exist.
“Our identity is this neighborhood, to be in this neighborhood,” she said.
Through nearly a year of discussions, county staff and Friendship Place volunteers sought a solution, which was finalized late last month.
Olmsted Outreach, the nonprofit umbrella that has worked with Friendship Place from its start, agreed to purchase the property.
The county was required to seek bids, but Olmsted Outreach was the only interested party, agreeing to pay the county’s $53,000 asking price, which was offered based on the work that needed to be done.
County records show the property’s estimated value is $213,000 for potential tax purposes.
Olmsted County Commissioners approved the sale last month, offering encouragement to the program.
“Oftentimes, we say that the government can’t be the only answer, although we can help,” Commissioner Gregg Wright said. “When we have dedicated citizens that work with us on projects that benefit our people in the county, it is really a benefit to everybody in the county. In part, you help us do our work, and we appreciate that.”
Dave Swanson, president of Olmsted Outreach, said the purchase means the Friendship Place can continue to be a part of the neighborhood indefinitely without added cost.
“It means Friendship Place can continue paying $1,000, but now it will go into the maintenance fund on the home,” he said.
Friendship Place also has $10,000 to jump start the maintenance fund, and Swenson said the amount is likely to go further than it would have when the building was in county hands, since the nonprofit is able to use volunteers and donated items on future upgrades.
Richardson said it also provides the program the chance to continue its mission.
“We have the security of knowing our rent is not going up and we are being cared for by really caring people on the Olmsted Outreach board,” she said.
Rahma Mohamed, a Century High School senior, said the Friendship Place mission is important to keep students on track, but she said it goes beyond the homework help.
She started visiting Friendship Place in eighth grade, when her family moved to Rochester six months after arriving in the U.S. from Somalia. She said experiences at the Fourth Avenue house helped her improve her English, find a potential career path and make connections in a new country.
In addition to homework help on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, she’s been participating in a Monday reading club.
Greg Parker, who has served as Friendship Place resident since it moved into the house, said the reading club is just one of the activities he’s helped organize.
He’s also arranged community service projects that let students earn donated bikes in the summer, and he works with families to maintain a community garden in the backyard.
“We’re always changing,” he said of added programming. “That’s the cool thing about it.”
Now, with the house secure, Richardson said Friendship Place has an opportunity to look for new ways to help its neighbors.
“We end up being a community center in some ways,” she said, noting the house frequently opens its doors for other programs.
“It’s been a place where other organizations can access the neighborhood,” she added.