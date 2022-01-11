SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

From Hollywood to Rochester: Actor Michael York moves to be closer to Mayo Clinic

Actor is battling rare disease that causes abnormal protein buildup in the organs.

download (2).jpg
The iconic "Hollywood" sign overlooks Southern California's film-and-television hub in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles.
REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
By Post-Bulletin staff report
January 11, 2022 04:07 PM
ROCHESTER — After moving to Rochester, actor Michael York and his wife, photographer and editor Pat York, have listed their Los Angeles home for sale for $6.995 million.

The couple moved to Rochester for better access to Mayo Clinic, where Michael is being treated for amyloidosis. The rare disease causes abnormal protein buildup in the organs, which can lead to life-threatening organ failure.

Michael York starred in the 1968 version of “Romeo and Juliet,” 1972’s “Cabaret,” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” in 1999.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that “it’s finally becoming increasingly evident that I needed to be near the source of healing.”

“(Minnesota) is a fascinating state,” he added. “We’ve been on the Mississippi River on trips. Plus the air is the freshest you can imagine.”

The Yorks purchased the Hollywood Hills home in 1976, as Michael filmed “Logan’s Run.”

