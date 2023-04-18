From hot to cold: One reader just wants to plant that garden

Dear Answer Man: We saw some temperatures in the 80s! Then, this weekend, snow. Oh, wise Answer Man, When will it be safe to start planting my garden? — A hopeful gardener.

Dear Hope,

First of all, if Answer Man could predict the future, he’d use that skill at Canterbury Park come the end of May and nail down a couple of win-place-and-show trifectas.

Sadly, I have no foresight on either the ponies or the weather, which is what we’re really talking about here. While last week's warm temps looked tempting, please remember we live in Minnesota.

Still, Answer Man feels your pain. After all, when the temps last week went from the 60s on April 8 to the 80s on Wednesday through Friday, the whole green-thumb brigade had to be looking at their gardens planning on where to plant their tomatoes and just the right place for those snap pea vines.

"That's probably one of the questions we're getting now," said Steve Burich, manager of the garden center at Sargent’s on 2nd when asked when the planting can begin. "If you’re planting annuals and vegetables, you've got to remember the average last frost date is May 18-23."

Flowers, tomato plants and peppers, those need to wait, Burich said. Deciduous shrubbery, evergreens and other winter-hardy plants rated for Zone 4b, cold hardiness zone for Southeast Minnesota, those plants can be planted anytime. But anything above that rating, which is for plants that can survive at temperatures down to -20 to -25, needs to wait.

Even as the weekend snow melts away and high temperatures climb back to the 40s and 50s, it's those overnight lows of 32 degrees or lower that put those annuals and vegetables in jeopardy.

"That’s Minnesota in the spring," Burich said. "Everyone's got that pent-up excitement. The customers come in, and it’s fun. They’re excited to be here."

That doesn't mean gardeners and folks looking to spruce up their landscaping shouldn't get busy. Prep that soil by clearing out the old brush and garden leavings from last season. Stop in and shop for plants, even if they won't go in the ground for a bit. Burich said hydrangeas, in all their colorful varieties, have been popular the last couple of years.

And while some folks are looking at the calendar and see Mother's Day as the date they plan to start putting seedlings and starters in the garden dirt, Burich said he goes back to some age-old advice.

“Grandma’s old rule of thumb, plant after Memorial Day, is not a bad idea,” he said.

Grow your knowledge. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .