Zoe Cinel, an artist and gallery assistant at the Rochester Art Center, wasn’t surprised when she learned Sunday she wouldn’t be able to come to work at the museum.
The city-owned art museum is closed due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
Cinel’s friends and family in Italy had been similarly idled from work a couple weeks earlier. Now many are under quarantine and can’t leave home without permission.
“You can’t get out to buy simple things like groceries,” she said.
Cinel, who lived outside Florence, Italy, has been watching with concern as her friends and family cope with quarantine and widespread COVID-19 illness there.
“There’s nothing I can do,” she said. “I try to talk to them every day, but I can’t stress out about it.”
Cinel’s friends send her pictures of the empty streets in Florence — the businesses and coffee shops lining those streets closed.
“I’ve never seen that,” she said.
Her concern is accompanied by a sense of deja vu as she sees effects of the coronavirus take hold in the U.S.
“It’s starting to look similar,” she said.
Currently, quarantines in Italy are preventing travel and gatherings.
“Families are separated,” she said, adding some of her friends haven’t been able to travel home for more than a week.
One difference, Cinel notes, is the earlier preparation being made in the U.S.
“People here are more organized,” she said. “People know and practice for emergencies.”
Workplaces and restaurants closed in Italy well after the outbreak took hold. Efforts in the U.S. so far appear to be ahead of the serious outbreak, she said.
“I don’t know exactly when things shut down in Italy, but here, it seems like everybody is acting promptly,” she said.
One trend does concern her — the number of people she sees in the U.S. without access to affordable health care.
“How can people afford to get sick here?” she asked.
That could be keeping people from getting tested for the COVID-19 virus.
“Maybe more people are sick but they’re not going to go get tested,” she said.
Social distancing might be harder on people in the U.S., she added. Many of her friends and family live in densely packed cities. She pulls up a picture of three of her friends -- roommates -- on their balcony singing to nearby neighbors.
“People -- at least the people I know -- are being very responsible,” she said.
Cinel came to Minnesota in 2015 to study at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, where she earned a master of fine arts degree in visual studies in 2018.
She returned to Italy in September last year. In January, she traveled back to Minnesota to work in the arts.
“We didn’t have any cases in Italy at that time,” she said, adding she did wear a face mask as a precaution when she transferred international flights in Amsterdam.
“I just wanted to be careful,” she said.
For now, social media keeps her in touch with her friends at a distance. Viral videos in Italy giving humor to the situation help abate her worry. She received a video of a farmer trying to disperse a flock of chickens, telling them in Italian that gatherings are prohibited.
“We have a dark humor,” she said.