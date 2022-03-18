From the classroom to the boardroom, Rochester-area education professionals feel the strain

ROCHESTER — Education has been a tough field the last few years.

What’s the reason? Well, you can take your pick because there’s certainly more than one.

The most obvious answer is the COVID-19 pandemic, which landed like a hurricane at the onset of 2020. In addition to every other industry, it upended the way schools did business. It changed the way students learned and the way teachers taught.

It also ushered in a wave of controversy about the best ways to operate in the new reality. Should students stay in school, or should they learn remotely? Should masks be required, or should it be a choice?

In addition to the pandemic, a torrent of politics descended on the educational system. School districts have increased their efforts toward equity initiatives, causing some to claim that’s no different than reverse-racism. There also have been conflicts around related topics like social justice, critical race theory and historical trauma.

The effects of those outside pressures haven't been isolated to any one group either. Teachers had to adapt to new learning styles, but school board members have had to deal with meetings with disorderly behavior. School administrators, meanwhile, have had their own sets of problems, such as finding enough teachers to fill classrooms.

There may be many reasons. There may be a lot of factors. But, regardless of whether they’re attributable to the pandemic or some other source, they’re resulting in a single consequence felt by education professionals across the board: Burnout.

By The Numbers

From a 1,000-foot view, the situation doesn't look good. The National Education Association released the results of a survey in February, showing dire prospects for the field of education.

“More than half (55%) of members plan to leave education sooner than planned because of the pandemic, a significant increase from 37% in August,” the NEA reported about the survey.

That percentage was even higher among Black and Latino teachers. That poses a problem for school districts like Rochester which are already struggling to diversify their ranks . According to Rochester Public Schools, people of color make up only between 3% and 4% of the teaching staff, while people of color make up more than 40% of the student body.

“I worry about it all the time,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “Right now, we are not seeing ‘the great resignation’ from Rochester Public Schools on the whole, but I hear from staff at all levels that things have never been this hard.”

Substitute teacher Hannah Bauer plays a math game with kindergarteners at Bonner Elementary School in Stewartville. "It's not uncommon for us to have more positions open than we have substitutes," said Zane McInroy, the school's principal in January. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Dan Kuhlman, president of the Rochester Education Association, doesn’t have hard figures about the number of local teachers looking for an exit. Anecdotally, though, he's noticed an increase in teachers thinking about their options outside of the classroom.

Teachers often talk about retirement by referencing the “rule of 90,” a simple equation that allows educators to retire once their age and years of service combined reach that number. According to Kuhlman, though, the teachers looking at quitting now are not retirement age.

“Most of the people I’m dealing with right now are not rule-of-90 people. They are 10-, 15-, 20- year workers who are just exploring different options.” Kuhlman said. “It’s very bothersome. If you start chopping out the middle of our workforce, that’s a big deficit. That’s a lot of history, a lot of knowledge, a lot of professional development that goes out the door. The second piece is – across the state and across the nation – we’re not seeing as many people applying to become teachers to come into the field.”

Where Are the Backup Teachers?

Most people will admit there was a shortage of substitute teachers even before the pandemic. That shortage, however, has only worsened in the time since the pandemic began. Part of the reason for that, leaders say, is that many substitute teachers are retired full-time teachers. And that’s a demographic that’s skeptical about going into environments where they could pick up a virus.

That means districts have had to get creative about finding solutions. Stewartville Public Schools developed a program called “Subs for Subs.” Essentially, the district put a call out to the community, offering to help anyone with a four-year degree get a substitute teacher’s license.

Andrew Langseth, the lead pastor at Grace Church and a substitute teacher for Stewartville Public Schools, sings along with second graders during a music class on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Bonner Elementary School in Stewartville. Langseth became a sub through the school district's "Subs for Subs" program. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Other school districts have just made do with the people already available in their buildings. At Hayfield Community Schools, teachers have filled in for each other during their prep hours, taking away time they could be spending on their own lessons.

There also have been times when administrators have had to step into the classrooms to lend a hand when needed.

“My elementary school principal has subbed probably 50% of the time he’s been in the building this year,” said Gregg Slaathaug, superintendent of Hayfield Community Schools. “And the high school principal and myself have subbed numerous times.”

Denise Specht is the president of Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union. She echoed what Pekel said about the challenges for educators.

"I've been on a listening tour around our state since September," Specht said. "I've heard from educators from 180 different school districts, and we are hearing universally that this has been the most challenging school year that anyone can even remember. Not just the most challenging school year of COVID — but the most challenging school year of all."

Not Just the Teachers

It’s not just an issue among teachers. Education professionals across the board have dealt with the strain in different ways.

The Rochester School Board cut their search for a long-term superintendent short and offered the position to Kent Pekel, who was serving in an interim role at the time.

That decision was seemingly easy since the board members voiced their trust in Pekel's leadership. However, the reason they decided to cut the search short in the first place was because they were worried about the number of school districts looking for superintendents and the relatively small pool of candidates.

Rochester Public Schools selected Kent Pekel as the permanent superintendent in February after serving as interim superintendent since July 2021. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Ted Blaesing, the contractor advising the school board on its search process, explained that the shrinking pool of candidates was the result of the pressures from the last couple years.

“COVID (and) the increasing politicization of school district issues has led to an incredible exodus of superintendents – not just in Minnesota, across the country,” Blaesing said. “A year ago, there were a number of superintendents saying ‘well, this COVID thing is really tough to manage. I’m going to stick around and help our school district through this. And now they’re saying ‘this is not what I signed up for. I’m going to move on to the next chapter of my life.’”

Harassment

Once school districts began allowing people to attend board meetings in person rather than just watching a livestream, concerned parents and citizens turned up en masse, ready to make their voices heard.

Rather than staying within the confines of civil discourse, though, it often teetered into the realm of abuse and harassment. Byron School Board member Emmy Harvey resigned as a result of the pressure she was receiving from her constituents.

"I stepped down because, truth be told, we have some very passionate community members. While this is a very trying time for all of us, some went to such lengths to harass myself and board members. They then decided to come after my business as a realtor. My next fear was that my kids would be targeted,” she said in a statement, reported by a Rochester TV station.

At times, things were peaceful. In Rochester, families protested outside the School District Administration Building, demanding that students be allowed to return to in-person learning. They made signs and stayed within their rights.

Anti-mask protesters, including TC Pearson (black t-shirt with white writing), are prevented from entering Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building and asked to leave in October ahead of a school board meeting. "We came in to have our voices heard, and they were not interested in hearing our voices unless the people bent," said Pearson. "And that's our concern," he said. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Other times, things grew confrontational. School district administrators would periodically spend prolonged periods of time, debating with members of the public about whether they could enter school property buildings without masks. The Rochester Police Department banned one person from school district property for a year for failing to comply with the mask mandate.

And, like it did for Harvey in Byron, the anger of the protesters turned personal against some decision-makers in Rochester. RPS School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin told the news outlet Reuters that her son was so worried about her safety that he would drive her to the board meetings and then wait for her in the parking lot.

“They said, ‘Mom, they’re going to kill you. They know where you live,’” Marvin told Reuters about her children, describing the “barrage of threats” board members were receiving.

Pekel reiterated the level of abuse school district officials have had to tolerate. Personally, has received taunts about his late wife, about his children, about his former stint with the Central Intelligence Agency. Sometimes, people would openly make smears during the public comment period of school board meetings.

"I believe it's the right of anyone to express their opinions about what's being taught in our schools and who is in the schools. What has happened here and elsewhere, though, is that has verged into personal attacks," Pekel said. "They've called me and Jean Marvin godless communists. They've brandished crucifixes at us. They've worn the Star of David with the word 'Jude' on it. They've regularly filmed me outside this office and put it on social media."

It's not even limited to the decision makers of the district, as some people have gone so far as to photograph lower-level employees as well.

Rochester School Board Member Melissa Amundsen said she knows much of the public’s anger is caused by the situation — by everything outside their control in a chaotic time. Nonetheless, she said it’s draining to constantly be the target of that anger.

“I feel it’s an honor and a privilege to serve, and I’m committed to education, but sometimes the level of abuse we get makes me feel like it’s time to let someone else have a turn,” Amundsen said. “I don’t think that past school boards have ever had this level of sustained abuse. It’s horrendous.”