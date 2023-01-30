STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From the ground up: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn

Colleen Tentis is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for November! Nominate your favorite teacher with the form below.

Teacher of the Month - Colleen Tentis
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School kindergarten teacher Colleen Tentis talks with her students about a book they recently read Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
KASSON — Kindergarten teacher Colleen Tentis was sitting at a small table recently with four of her students and a multitude of refrigerator magnet letters. Each of the students had a tray in front of them with three color-coded spots. It was their job to figure out which letter went in the first spot, which was green, the middle spot, yellow, and the final spot, red, based on the words Tentis would give them.

Most adults would look at the scene and deduce the students were learning how to read. But, for those young minds, it was just as thrilling as being a group of four code-breakers unlocking the secret to the Rosetta Stone.

One word was "sit." Then Tentis changed out the first letter to morph the word into "fit." And on and on they went, mixing the 26 options available to them to form a plethora of three-letter options.

"You're never going to trick us," one of her students, Elaine, said with a shriek of glee.

Kindergarten is a time of learning the fundamentals, not just academically but socially. It's about learning how to get along, how to play well with others, and even how to be OK with losing. And Tentis is a steady hand through the whole process.

"Ms. Tentis has an amazing skill of growing all of her students, especially in their reading and social emotional skills," her colleague Jen Sheedy said. "She has an amazing gift of knowing what each kid needs to be successful."

Tentis has been a teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary school for the past 17 years. She spent seven years in the first grade and one year in third grade. But, she eventually landed where she loved the most: kindergarten.

In her first career, Tentis worked in the corporate world. But, when her own children started growing up, she started volunteering her time at their schools. That lead to her receiving a little bit of encouragement from the principal, who pushed her to go back to school for an education degree.

And ever since, year after year, she's helped her students get on their feet academically. As she was working with her four students on Wednesday, she encouraged them as they sounded out their words, and celebrated with them after each accomplishment.

Teacher of the Month - Colleen Tentis
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School kindergarten teacher Colleen Tentis reacts while being recognized as the Post Bulletin's November Teacher of the Month by advertising account manager Adam Gehling on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"I didn't even have time to blink my eyes, and you guys were done. That was amazing," she told the students. "Did you guys have fairy dust sprinkled on you last night?"

She has a particular love for helping students learn how to read, partly because she remembers struggling with that herself as a child.

She knows that expecting every student to learn with nothing but pencils and paper isn't always going to cut it. So, they bring out the magnets and trays, they bring out the markers and white boards — anything it takes to help students break the code and decipher their own Rosetta Stone.

"They have to be engaged (to learn)," she said. "I just developed this huge passion for teaching those foundational skills and helping them be able to feel confident."

Teacher of the Month - Colleen Tentis
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School kindergarten teacher Colleen Tentis reacts while being recognized as the Post Bulletin's November Teacher of the Month by advertising account manager Adam Gehling on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin.
