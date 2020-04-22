Family Service Rochester, in its third week of collecting and distributing non-food household items to local families, predicts that its cleaning supplies and toiletries will run out in the next few days -- if they haven’t by the time you’re reading this.
On Friday, FSR partnered with Rochester Public Schools to distribute items such as toilet paper, detergent, paper towels, and hand soap to nearly 200 families with school-age children. That same day, they were contacted by social workers representing nearly 200 more families -- most of whom have preschool-age children.
And on Monday, the nonprofit predicted that its donations would have run out by the middle of this week. In total, that amounts to 541 donated items and $4,200 more supplies purchased additionally -- only some of which can be acquired at cost, according to Kelli DeCook, FSR’s director of child welfare services.
On Monday night, FSR and its partners -- including Rochester Public Schools, Families First, Channel One Food Bank (to purchase items at cost), and United Way (for funding) -- had served 310 families.
“I have about 30 requests waiting to be filled later this week,” DeCook said, all of which came in that day. “They just keep coming.”
Family Service Rochester collects donations of non-food items at the drop-off point at 1625 U.S. Highway 14 East, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day.
Their most-requested items, according to the Monday press release, include toilet paper (on 81 percent of families’ lists), laundry detergent (73 percent), paper towels (73 percent), hand soap (63 percent), dish soap (63 percent), and toothpaste (55 percent). Additional basic toiletries, cleaning supplies, deodorant, and maxi pads/tampons are also in demand.
Unsurprisingly, toilet paper is a top request. It and diapers are among the most-likely items to be donated, DeCook said. However, while it feels “cute” to donate size 1 or 2 packages of diapers, she said most of FSR’s requests are for older children who wear sizes 5 to 6. Would-be donors can also help immensely by donating laundry detergent (expensive and in high demand) and hand soaps (which are time-consuming for staffers to buy, since grocery store limits mean they can only buy a couple from each location).
“If people could donate one or two per person, that would be a huge help,” DeCook said.
Readers will notice that multipurpose cleaner (like Lysol) and disinfectant wipes aren’t listed above. All at-risk families need those, DeCook said, but since they can’t be had for love or money, FSR has stopped listing them as an option for families. If anyone has additional wipes or disinfectant spray to donate, they will happily take and distribute them -- in fact, it’s DeCook’s top request.
Financial contributions -- which can be made at familyservicerochester.org -- have allowed the nonprofit to buy items in bulk, which reduces the cost. But the need for these basic items will still be in place after May 4.
“When families are struggling, it’s going to mean lots of costs,” DeCook said. “Maybe having this means they can pay their lighting bill.”