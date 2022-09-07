Funding for park trash cans sees mixed support

ROCHESTER — A proposal to fund the return of trash cans to all city parks met with a mixed response from the Rochester City Council on Wednesday.

“I think we really should think long and hard about actually doing that,” council member Mark Bransford said. “Probably one of the top things I get emailed from time to time is there are no trash cans in the parks. It makes a mess, it doesn’t look good, people want them, and it impacts the entire community at what looks like not a lot of cost.”

Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said adding trash cans and required service to all city parks would add approximately $50,000 to his department’s $341,000 annual trash budget.

Trash cans were pulled from many city parks in 2020 to reduce costs. The city eliminated waste collection at smaller neighborhood parks but maintained some trash receptacles at key locations in the park system.

At the time. Park and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said the goal was to encourage people to remove their own trash, which had been an emerging goal in the department.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the council could use $50,000 from approximately $400,000 in unallocated funds from the city’s proposed 2023 budget to supplement the planned park budget to add more trash cans. The proposal was part of a broader discussion aimed at determining the potential property tax levy for 2023.

However, not all the council members see a need for a change.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said she supports the “pack in, pack out” trash policy in community parks, even after receiving complaints and periodically picking up other people’s trash in Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

“If you had the capacity to bring it to the park in your vehicle, you certainly have the capacity in your vehicle to bring it out,” she said, adding that the need might be for more education, rather than adding expense.

“We can pull together and keep our parks clean,” she said.

While the majority of other council members said they believe added trash cans in the park system would be ideal, they also pointed to other needs.

“Decisions on prioritizing park spending really should lie with the Park Board,” council member Nick Campion said, pointing out that a broader look at park spending is needed to determine whether to fund specific park enhancements.

Mayor Kim Norton said she has heard the same complaints council members have, but she’s also sat in on Park Board meetings, when the issue has been discussed.

“I’m not sure this is their priority,” she said, pointing out that the board has identified a variety of amenities that they want to add to parks but can’t afford with current budgets.

Council member Patrick Keane agreed, and pointed out that trash cans have been added in areas where problems have occurred while park users continue to become more responsible for their own trash.

“I actually think this is going in the right direction,” he said.

Widman agreed, noting that trash containers have been added to areas where refuse started piling up, but in most cases park users appear to be working within the system.

“There has been support in the fact that it is working in the majority of the parks,” he said, acknowledging that some complaints are being heard.