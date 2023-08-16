Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Fundraiser planned for Family Promise Rochester as efforts to expand program continue

Golf outing will benefit nonprofit that is working with Olmsted County toward goal to add shelter space for families facing homelessness.

Family Homelessness
Erin Sinnwell, left, executive director of Family Promise Rochester, and Katlynn Combs, a case manager, talk at Combs' desk Monday, April 3, 2023, in Rochester. Family Promise Rochester can serve three families in need of a place to stay at one time for up to 120 days.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 9:44 AM

ROCHESTER — Family Promise Rochester is partnering with Southeast Minnesota Realtors to raise funds as it continues efforts to partner with Olmsted County to provide more shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

“They know they have some significant fund raising to do,” Mary O’Neil, the county’s housing stability team program manager, told the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Board.

An Aug. 24 golf outing is planned to help the organization raise funds for operations as it ponders growing its efforts.

Family Promise plans to operate a new county-owned family shelter at 1621 10th St. SE, which the HRA purchased for $500,000. The new facility, which formerly served as a group home, is expected to open next year, following some renovations.

The number of families served in the new facility is expected to determine the cost of the expanded Family Promise operations, which is tentatively estimated to be from $423,000 to nearly $750,000 a year for housing up to 10 families at a time.

Meanwhile, Family Promise continues to operate its First Street Northwest shelter for up to three families, with a waiting list of approximately 15 families.

Family Promise Rochester Executive Director Erin Sinnwell said the work, which includes a variety of added support and programs for families, benefits from community fundraising and donations.

To support the effort, all proceeds from this year’s Southeast Minnesota Realtors Charity Golf Tournament will go to Family Promise Rochester.

The tournament is from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Willow Creek Golf Course, 1700 48th St. SW

Registrations to golf, sponsor or donate are available online at https://tinyurl.com/4futrtv7 .

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
