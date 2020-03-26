Karen Fairbairn Nath grew wary as the Legal Assistance of Olmsted County fundraiser approached earlier this month.
“I had this growing concern that we would be in the middle of decorating and the governor was going to pull the plug, which is exactly what would have happened,” said the organization’s executive director.
The day before the planned March 14 fundraiser, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a statewide peacetime emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which started the end to larger gatherings.
FEELING THE PINCH
A growing number of nonprofit organizations have postponed or canceled major fundraisers.
Amanda Hedlund, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity organization serving Winona and Fillmore counties, said a decision to postpone a May 14 fundraiser had her near tears.
“We’re heartbroken,” she said.
In addition to postponing the fundraiser, the organization closed its ReStore facility for at least two weeks, cutting even more budgeted income.
“Without that revenue, our organization has no revenue,” she said.
Brenda Chilman, director of community engagement for Family Service Rochester, said the decision to postpone a planned March 28 Meals on Wheels fundraiser also raises concerns.
“For the Meals on Wheels program, this event is crucial,” she said of the second annual Denim, Diamonds and Dueling Pianos fundraiser, which has been rescheduled for June 6.
The event seeks to replenish reserves to keep the program going as it increases its delivery of meals.
Greg Voss, Elder Network's executive director, said the decision to postpone a planned April 25 spring gala also comes as the organization is seeing added activity amid COVID-19 concerns.
As a result, he said rescheduling the event hasn’t been the priority.
“We decided to take a few steps back and take care of elders first,” he said.
CHANGING PLANS
Organizations have taken varying approaches to rescheduling events.
Chilman said the Meals on Wheels fundraiser landed on a new date based on the fact that Floral Hall at Graham Park was available.
“We want to keep the momentum going,” she said, adding that further postponement is possible since funds were already dedicated to holding the event.
Rebecca Snapp, the local Salvation Army director of community engagement, said the organization postponed its May 3 Taste of the Town without setting a new date.
“We don’t know how long this thing will go on,” she said, adding that the Salvation Army could plan an alternate fundraiser to support its medical clinic if the state of emergeny goes longer than expected.
Snapp and other organizers said scheduling events can be tricky to avoid conflicts with other fundraisers and community events.
“The timing isn’t based on a financial need,” she said of the Salvation Army spring event. “It’s based on other things going on in the community.”
While many groups are hoping to have the chance to reschedule in the summer or fall, at least one Rochester nonprofit decided to take its time.
Dancing with the Arts, a Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust fundraiser, has been postponed11 months, from May 9 to April 17 next year.
Trust CEO Bari Amadio said the organization didn’t have much choice after its location at the downtown Hilton Hotel was made unavailable due to state limits on gatherings.
The event had already reserved the 2021 date at the Mayo Civic Center, and participants have tentatively agreed to be part of next year’s event.
Tickets for the planned May event, which sold out in less than 48 hours, will be honored next year, and Amadio said the return to Mayo Civic Center will likely allow a chance to sell more than the 340 seats available at the Hilton Hotel.
WORK GOES ON
Amadio said the change means the arts trust won’t have funds available for new grants this year, but she said some grant recipients likely won’t be able to use their funds this year, so the funding will be extended.
With funding going to an average of 17 arts and social organizations each year, she said the impact on recipients is uncertain.
Nath said the same about the impact of Legal Assistance of Olmsted County delaying its primary fundraiser, which sought to generate $50,000 to $60,000.
Regardless of the outcome, she said the organization has reserves to ensure it can provide services to low-income residents in need of civil legal services.
“Our paid staff is still very busy,” she said, adding that legal clinics are being conducted remotely.
Additionally, volunteer attorneys continue to take cases by phone, and Nath said she expects the need for financial law clinics to grow as people face layoffs and other issues.
Snapp said the Salvation Army continues to offer modified services, including keeping the medical clinic available to provide medications and refills for its regular patients.
Hedlund said Habitat for Humanity is looking for options for its ReStore to take material donations and sell items by appointment or online after its shutdown.
Voss said Elder Network has been busy ensuring its clients are receiving needed services.That work, he said, could also fuel calls for community support as needs increase.
DIVERSIFYING REVENUE
Voss said rescheduling fundraisers can highlight the need to diversify community support.
“Now we know we can’t count on these things happening,” he said, adding that requests for major gifts and conducting capital campaigns need to be part of the mix.
Snapp said the Salvation Army already has diverse revenue streams, but delaying events could cause conflicts and require adjustments.
At the same time, she acknowledged smaller organizations may be harder hit if they can’t find the revenue reflected in budget plans.
“They are trying to meet the budget goals they set for a reason,” she said, indicating failure could affect community services.
While the Legal Assistance of Olmsted County annual fundraiser is the organization's primary community fundraiser, Nath said she expects nonprofits responding to COVID-19 concerns will see opportunities to apply for new grants in the future.
Additionally, she said community support is likely to be seen.
“I do imagine that people will step up to the plate and support the nonprofits that help people in the community,” she said.