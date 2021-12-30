SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Fundraising campaigns started to support the family of the man killed in Austin

Some of the funds raised have already been distributed and used to help fund a stay at a hotel as the family of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou was unable to return home where Fiafonou and police had a more than 24-hour standoff.

Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
Contributed
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 30, 2021 09:09 AM
AUSTIN — Two fundraising campaigns have been started to help the family of the 38-year-old man killed in Austin late last week following a more than 24-hour stand-off with law enforcement.

More than $3,800 has been raised to assist the family of Kokou Christopher Fiafonou.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, Fiafonou died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Law enforcement officials say that the standoff began after Fiafonou was walking in traffic holding a knife and threatening to hurt others. After the long standoff, Fiafonou reportedly confronted officers in the parking lot of a Kwik Trip gas station when a 2-year veteran of the police department fired his service weapon.

The officer, Zachary Gast, has been placed on standard administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

The GoFundMe page, which was organized by Communities United Against Police Brutality, distributed $2,200 to the family on Christmas and then paid for an extended-stay hotel for the family as they were unable to return home, according to Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

"We also collected clothes, diapers and groceries for them," Gross wrote in an email. "This was all necessary because the family was instantly made homeless due to police conduct, which rendered their home uninhabitable. They literally had nothing but the clothes on their backs when this started on 12/22."

A second GoFundMe page started by Fiafonou's family to cover funeral expenses has raised about $2,300. The page describes Fiafonou as a husband and father of two who struggled with his mental health.

"He had a job and was a very nice man and put a smile on everyone’s face he had a job and was looking forward to spend Christmas with our household," the fundraising page reads. "We are trying to get him a proper funeral he deserves that his family in the US can attend to, and to have his body shipped back to Africa with his mother. We need justice for Christopher he didn’t deserve this."

