Future of former Seneca site remains under discussion

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners will be asked whether they want to continue working with Titan Development and Investments on an undisclosed plan to redevelop the former Seneca Foods canning facility site.

Commissioners chose a proposal from Rochester-based development and real estate company led by Andy Chafoulias in August, following a request for ideas regarding how the site could be developed.

The Titan proposal reportedly ranked the highest among four proposals, which included concepts from a group of seven local nonprofits, the Curling Club of Rochester and Noble Development Co.

Specific details of the Titan proposal remain unknown, but the company has a history of creating affordable and senior housing, as well as space for retail development, all of which have been discussed by county commissioners as potential priorities for the site.

After selecting the Titan proposal, the county entered a non-binding agreement with Titan to negotiate the potential sale of the site, or a portion of the 10.6 acres at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast, which the county purchased for $5.6 million in 2019.

Since August, Titan has been exploring options related to its proposal, and a report by Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan states the Titan review included visiting the site and exploring possible funding sources for its plans.

On Tuesday, commissioners are expected to go into a closed session to review information provided by Titan in an effort to determine whether they want to move forward with negotiations regarding the property.

Following the closed-door meeting, the commissioners could direct county staff to continue with negotiations to determine whether an agreement on a sales price and terms for any sold property can be reached, or they could opt to end discussions with Titan.

If the commissioners decide there is no reason to move forward with the Titan proposal, both sides would be released from further obligations, and the county would be free to pursue other options to redevelop the site.

The request for a decision comes as four of the county commissioners prepare to step down from elected office at the end of the month, which is expected to put future decisions regarding the property in the hands of three current commissioners and four newly elected board members.

The commissioners’ closed meeting will be held at the end of their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch has said no deadline exists for reaching a final agreement with Titan, but if the county and developer find agreeable terms there is expected to be opportunity for public engagement in the process before a final agreement is signed.

A resolution prepared by Canan states that the sale of any portion of the Seneca property must be approved by the county during an open meeting, following a notice period under state and county requirements.

