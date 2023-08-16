Future of Graham Park grandstand remains in the works

ROCHESTER — A new Graham Park grandstand or performance area is unlikely to be in place for next year’s Olmsted County Fair, but a plan could be known by the end of the year.

“I think we owe (the fair board) clear answers as much as possible, so they can plan ahead,” said Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations.

The existing grandstand seating was determined to be unsafe earlier this year , forcing the county and fair officials to seek temporary seating for grandstand shows at this year’s fair.

Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Pete Giesen said the county’s Graham Park planning group, which includes three county commissioners, is slated to discuss needs next month with consultants from Minneapolis-based HKGI, which created the site’s 2018 master plan .

The goal is to find recommendations for master plan updates, which would include next potential steps for repairing or rebuilding the existing grandstand or replacing it with a new performance area that could house concerts, traditional grandstand events and other activities throughout the year.

Miller said the goal is to set a timeline for changes to the grandstand area by the end of the year, so fair organizers can determine whether future event planning might need to change.

“The goal is to be able to get them an answer by November or December, so if they need to get the temporary bleachers for next year, they can sign contracts and plan their events,” he said.

While a proposed path could be defined by the end of the year, Miller said it’s possible the grandstand might not occur in time for the 2025 fair, which means temporary seating for the demolition derby and other events could be needed for two more years.

Spectators watch the Great Frontier Bullriding event from temporary seating as the sun sets on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

As planning continues related to the grandstand replacement, county commissioners are also working on plans for a proposed $20 million exhibition hall, which recently was approved to receive $8 million in state funding.

Since the new hall would replace some existing livestock buildings, Miller said work is being done to make sure the impact on future fairs is minimized.

Early projections point to the existing livestock buildings remaining in place for next year’s fair, with potential construction in 2025 requiring some activities to move within the grounds.

Once completed, the new exhibition hall is expected to provide flexible space for livestock shows, as well as a variety of other activities throughout the year.