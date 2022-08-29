Future project to highlight annual DMC meeting Sept. 15

ROCHESTER — The annual Destination Medical Center meeting is set to showcase a future project to connect the Heart of the City subdistrict with Mayo Civic Center and the downtown waterfront.

The annual event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the block of First Avenue Southeast east of the city's newest public parking ramp.

During previous events, DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb has pointed to a desire to improve the connection between Peace Plaza and the civic center.

The discussion during the annual DMC meeting comes as the city is also working on plans to develop areas along the Zumbro River south of the civic center and west of the city-county Government Center.

During the first two hours of the Sept. 15 event, participants will be able to visit learning stations where attendees can hear more about the technology and innovation being used to increase downtown activity

Attendees will also be able to grab a bite from the Duck Truck and Infuzn Foods food trucks.

A 30-minute program starting at 6 p.m. will seek to recap the past year and offer a glimpse of future development for downtown Rochester. Presenters are expected to include Seeb, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, DMC EDA Board President Clark Otley and DMC Corp. Board Chairwoman Pamela Wheelock.

The DMC annual meeting is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is preferred. Online registration is available through a link on the DMC website at dmc.mn .