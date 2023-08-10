Gamehaven Boy Scout Council sells a portion of camp's land in rural Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Gamehaven Council-Boy Scouts of America, Rochester has sold a portion of its camp land south of the city to a local business owner.

According to information filed with the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Michael DeGeus, owner of DeGeus Tile and Granite and DeGeus Carpets Plus, purchased just over 40 wooded acres of the 262-acre camp for $450,000. The sale closed Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, according to records.

The sale comes about four months after the Boy Scouts of America national organization announced intentions to compensate thousands of victims of sexual abuse after emerging from bankruptcy in April.

A statement from Frankie Sears, CEO of the Gamehaven Council on Thursday, Aug. 10, said the sale was part of the council’s efforts to contribute to the compensation efforts.

“We understand that for many, the sale of part of Camp is deeply upsetting,” Sears wrote. “However, it is important to remember this sale happened to ensure that survivors of abuse are equitably compensated.”

An application to split the Gamehaven parcel has been filed with the Olmsted County Assessors office. The portion of the camp sold is a wooded southwest corner of the camp south of the reservoir lake. It currently does not have direct road access.

DeGeus said he wanted to find land that was easily accessible from Rochester for outdoor recreation and bow hunting.

“I’m kind of an outdoors kind of guy,” he said. “Sometimes I don’t have a lot of time to sneak out after work to get to a wooded area.”

Some of the land contains scout camp sites and soft trails used by area mountain bikers. DeGeus said no specific arrangements have been made for use of the land by bikers or scouts, but added he isn’t ruling anything out.

The sale might also boost efforts to acquire and develop more land for mountain biking use, said Lindsey Bartolomei, Rochester Active Sports Club board member.

“If people in the community feel shocked about the loss of opportunity to mountain biking … that’s a huge rallying point for us.”

RASC is planning a mountain bike race Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The course crosses some of the land DeGeus purchased.

“The thought was: Let’s let the closing happen and then approach the owner to be able to rent their land, or a particular part of their land, for the race,” said Scott Hogan, RASC board member and mountain bike team head coach.

However, members said they have a plan B if accessing the land isn’t feasible.

The portion of the Gamehaven camp DeGeus bought doesn’t yet have road access, but does have an easement for a right of way on the south boundary to build a road to his portion, he said.

For now, the Gamehaven Council has allowed him to use its road and access to get to the land.

“They’ve been good to work with and very helpful through the whole process,” he said.