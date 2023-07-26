Gap in Soldiers Field trail plan doesn't stop project

ROCHESTER — Incomplete plans for a trail along the west side of Soldiers Field Golf Course have neighbors concerned about the final outcome.

“That small section is 52% of the overall project cost, and there is no clear plan to execute it,” Memorial Parkway resident Ian Jarman said of a portion of the trail that remains in the design phase.

The trail, which is part of a $20.1 million plan for Soldier Field Park upgrades, is slated to run west of the Zumbro River, linking trails on the north and south sides of the golf course.

Neighbors, however, have voiced opposition to the plan to construct the trail behind their homes, which have backyards adjacent to parkland.

While the planned trail will largely be constructed on existing park property, two homeowners were asked to provide an easement across their properties earlier this year, since a curve in the river limits available parkland at the site.

“They ultimately said ‘no’ through their attorney,” Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said.

The lack of access along the river leaves three options: Move an existing bridge to the site to connect the trail, build a cantilever bridge over the river or create access by building the trail into the floodwall.

Nigbur said work is being done to determine how the options fit into the $500,000 budget for the trail project, with the expectation that a final approach will be identified in the coming months.

“We’re hoping one of those options will come in at a lower amount,” he said, pointing out a state trail connection grant was obtained to cover the cost of moving an existing bridge to cross the river’s curve that creates a pinch point along the proposed path.

Information on a proposed trail extension running between the Zumbro River and homes on the west side of the Soldiers Field Golf Course was presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, as part of an overall discussion of proposed changes for the park. Contributed / City of Rochester

Neighbors told the Rochester City Council and Park Board that they felt left out of the decision-making process that led to the uncertain trail design.

“We have been excluded or ignored at every key point in the process,” Memorial Parkway resident Marian Dyck said Monday, encouraging the City Council to pull the trail contract from a list of proposed work set to be approved.

Fellow Memorial Parkway resident Barbara Toman said many of the neighbors felt they, and elected officials, had been lied to when Nigbur presented trail plans and said any significant changes could affect whether DMC funds would be available for the project.

“This information directly affected your council vote,” she told the council.

In April, three council members attempted to pull the trail from the project after the state’s DMC Corp. board approved the $10 million for the Soldiers Field upgrades .

While the trail sits outside of the area that can be funded by the DMC contribution, members of the state board pointed out the DMC contribution would help build the aquatics center, which sits inside the DMC boundary.

At the same time, they pointed to the trail as an integral part of the project, since it would connect the park to neighborhoods to the south.

“This creates an easy access by emphasizing those edges with the other areas of the community,” DMCC Chairwoman Pam Wheelock said during the board’s February meeting.

Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson, who sits on the state board, said Monday she sees that as meaning the trail connection is tied to the approval of the DMC contribution to the aquatics center.

While council members Molly Dennis, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Shaun Palmer sought to shift authority over approving the trail contract from Park Board control, City Administrator Alison Zelms said doing so could have required the city to pause other work, since bids are often tied to multiple projects to reduce costs.

With the effort to divide the authority over contracts failing to find enough council support, the Park Board approved initial construction Tuesday as part of several construction contracts totalling nearly $6.7 million.

Park Board member and past council member Mark Bilderback said the plans going forward isn’t ideal, but it seeks to keep the overall project on track.

“I’m reluctantly supporting it, because I want the project to continue,” he said, joining the board in unanimous approval of the contracts.

Work approved includes creation of a shelter and play area on the west side of Soldier Field Park, work on an east side river walk, the addition of basketball courts and improvements at the track, as well as continued work on the aquatics center being built.

The new work brings the value of approved construction contracts to approximately $13.8 million, with Nigbur predicting remaining construction projects will cost slightly more than $1 million.

Since the costs don’t include design and oversight costs, Nigbur said he expects the overall project cost to be close to original estimates, which called for using $10 million in state Destination Medical Center funding, $5 million in federal funds and up to $7 million in local park referendum funds, along with the $250,000 trail grant.

He said the project appears to be on schedule, which calls for completing the new aquatic center and other projects by Memorial Day 2024.