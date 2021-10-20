SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Garage a total loss in Southeast Rochester fire

No one was injured and the fire did not extend to the home on the property.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 20, 2021 01:27 PM
A structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Rochester engulfed a garage on a residential property.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a call at 1 p.m. to the 3700 block of Collegeview Road East for a large detached garage in flames, Rochester Fire Captain Caleb Feine said.

The homeowner told sheriff's deputies that he was testing out a new log splitter and burning odds and ends in a metal firepit next to the garage. He said the fire was down to coals with no flames when he left to do an errand. As he was returning home, he could see smoke and tell it was coming from his house, Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schuller said.

The fire had spread to a wood pile on the side of the detached garage. The man attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in three minutes, according to Feine.

No one was injured and the fire did not extend to the home.

Feine said a majority of the building is a total loss. The garage was used to store equipment for the man's lawn-care business. The man was able to move some vehicles and equipment that had been parked near the garage, but lost equipment that was in the garage, according to Schueller.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Schueller said Thursday morning the fire was not suspicious.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department aided at the scene.

