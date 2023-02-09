Garage decimated after Wednesday night fire in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A detached garage is a total loss after a fire broke out in northwest Rochester Wednesday night, Feb. 8, 2023.

At 10:39 p.m., Rochester Fire responded to a call of a structure fire on the 3900 block of Fifth Street NW. The first crews on scene saw a detached single car garage fully engulfed in flames, according to the department’s press release.

Firefighters began attacking the fire while protecting nearby property, including two houses. Crews noticed electrical wires on the ground and a propane tank near the garage, but the fire was quickly controlled, eliminating the possibility of other incidents.

No victims were found and no injuries were reported. The garage and its contents are a total loss. There was no vehicle inside the garage.

A family of three and six dogs live in the home, but they won’t be displaced by the fire.

Rochester Police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and Rochester Public Utilities also responded.