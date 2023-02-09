99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Garage decimated after Wednesday night fire in northwest Rochester

Electrical wires and a propane tank near the garage posed initial threats to firefighters.

fire
A garage fire in northwest Rochester Wednesday night, Feb. 8, 2023.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 09, 2023 09:57 AM
ROCHESTER — A detached garage is a total loss after a fire broke out in northwest Rochester Wednesday night, Feb. 8, 2023.

At 10:39 p.m., Rochester Fire responded to a call of a structure fire on the 3900 block of Fifth Street NW. The first crews on scene saw a detached single car garage fully engulfed in flames, according to the department’s press release.

Firefighters began attacking the fire while protecting nearby property, including two houses. Crews noticed electrical wires on the ground and a propane tank near the garage, but the fire was quickly controlled, eliminating the possibility of other incidents.

No victims were found and no injuries were reported. The garage and its contents are a total loss. There was no vehicle inside the garage.

A family of three and six dogs live in the home, but they won’t be displaced by the fire.

Rochester Police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and Rochester Public Utilities also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
