Garage fire in Northeast Rochester spreads to home

No one was injured Thursday night after a fire in a detached garage in Northeast Rochester spread to the back of a home.

The Rochester Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a residential fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast. The caller reported that flames were visible from both sides of the home, according to a news release from the fire department.

The residents became aware of the fire after they heard a window break from the fire's heat.

Emergency crews found the fire in a detached garage and saw that had spread to the rear of the home. Two occupants were of the home were able to evacuate themselves.

A small fire was extinguished inside the home with a hose. Fire damage was mostly limited to the garage and exterior of the home. Between damage to the garage and home as well as the contents, an estimated $125,000 in damage was caused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link