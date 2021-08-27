SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Garage fire in Northeast Rochester spreads to home

The Rochester Fire Department was called around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021, for a report of a residential structure fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast.

11th Ave NE Fire 5.jpg
The Rochester Fire Department was called around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021, for a report of a residential structure fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast.
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 27, 2021 07:56 AM
No one was injured Thursday night after a fire in a detached garage in Northeast Rochester spread to the back of a home.

The Rochester Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a residential fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast. The caller reported that flames were visible from both sides of the home, according to a news release from the fire department.

The residents became aware of the fire after they heard a window break from the fire's heat.

Emergency crews found the fire in a detached garage and saw that had spread to the rear of the home. Two occupants were of the home were able to evacuate themselves.

A small fire was extinguished inside the home with a hose. Fire damage was mostly limited to the garage and exterior of the home. Between damage to the garage and home as well as the contents, an estimated $125,000 in damage was caused.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

11th Ave NE Fire 2.jpg
1/3: The Rochester Fire Department was called around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021, for a report of a residential structure fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast. Rochester Fire Department
11th Ave NE Fire 3.jpg
2/3: The Rochester Fire Department was called around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021, for a report of a residential structure fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast. Rochester Fire Department
11th Ave NE Fire 4.jpg
3/3: The Rochester Fire Department was called around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021, for a report of a residential structure fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northeast and First Street Northeast. Rochester Fire Department

