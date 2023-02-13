99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Garage, vehicles destroyed in Monday morning fire in rural southeast Rochester

The first crews on scene reported a triple-stall detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

2-13-23 Garage Fire 4.jpg
A three-stall detached garage was a total loss after a fire at the 4100 block of Maple Court SE in southeast Rochester on Monday morning, Feb. 13, 2023.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
February 13, 2023 04:14 PM
ROCHESTER — A detached garage at a home in southeast Rochester — along with two vehicles — was destroyed by a fire on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

The Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Department responded to the report of a garage fire at 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Maple Court SE. A large plume of smoke was visible in the area surrounding the garage, though the fire did not spread to the nearby house.

The first crews on scene reported a triple-stall detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, according to the department's press release.

The home's occupants were accounted for prior to the crews arriving, and no injuries were reported.

While working to extinguish the fire for about two hours, firefighters used a master stream from the street and a tanker truck to supply water in the rural area.

The fire appeared to have originated in the garage and spread to a recreational vehicle next to the garage, according to the release. A vehicle and yard equipment inside the garage are also a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, the department said.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and Minnesota Energy also responded.

