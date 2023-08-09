Gary Melin, who lived with donated heart for 34 years, dies at 82

ROCHESTER — When Gary Melin received his heart transplant in 1988, Mayo Clinic doctors hedged about how long he might live.

Melin (pronounced Mylin) was told it was difficult to see beyond a certain point, because the record was so sparse. Maybe 10 years if he were lucky. Beyond that, it was impossible to say. No recipient had lived beyond that point.

He was, after all, only the third person to undergo the procedure at Mayo at the time. So when Melin married Eileen Jacobs in 1998, 10 years after receiving his heart, the couple were in uncharted territory with really no guarantee of a future together.

Eileen recalls getting advice from a friend before taking the plunge. No one can predict the future. You could get killed in a car accident tomorrow.

Melin became Mayo’s longest living heart transplant recipient, according to his obituary. He lived more than 34 years after receiving his heart. He and Eileen were married together for 24 years before he died of heart failure on Aug. 4, 2023. He was 82.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an extraordinarily long life for a heart transplant recipient, one that Melin never tired of giving thanks for at annual Gift of Life Transplant picnics and Heart Party family gatherings.

“I can have a heart-to-heart with you because I have a new one. If you laugh a lot, you live a lot longer,” Melin said at one Gift of Life gathering in July 2019.

In general, of the people who have a heart transplant, half are alive 11 years after transplant surgery. Of those who survive the first year, half are alive 13.5 years after a transplant, according to the “Mayo Clinic: Life After a heart transplant” website.

Eileen credits his personality as a factor in his longevity; he had an competitive, active personality. It was a factor in becoming eligible to receive a heart in the first place.

“When they said he would be eligible, it was because of his type A personality. He would work hard, and he would take care of it,” Eileen said.

Gary Melin, left, a heart transplant recipient in 1988, speaks with Glen Kulkay, who received a heart transplant in 2017. The two were among the approximately 500 people attending the Gift of Life Transplant House annual patient and donor family picnic at Soldiers Field in July 2019. John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

Melin also channeled his second lease on life in different pursuits and was active in Rochester’s civic, religious and political life.

He ran for the Rochester City Council and Minnesota Legislature. He was a member of the Rochester Area Builders, United Trailers Dealer Council, and Mayor Transit Advisory Council. He was a founding member of Next Chapter Ministries in Rochester, a nonprofit that helps people escape the cycle of incarceration. He was active in a number of Bible studies.

Melin received his heart before he met Eileen. Before receiving it, he had experienced six heart attacks and had his heart shocked into rhythm with CPR. Heart troubles ran in the family. Melin’s dad had first heart attack in his 30s.

ADVERTISEMENT

So dire was Melin’s condition that doctors were on the verge of taking him off the transplant list when a heart became available. It was from a 15-year-old teen in Wisconsin.

Melin underwent the still relatively new procedure in 1988. It was the same year Mayo started its transplant program. Melin was Mayo’s third transplant patient and, as it would turn out at the time, only the second successful one, Eileen said.

Before the surgery, the anesthesiologist came into his room and sat beside Melin on the bed. He said the two needed to know each other real well so he could hold Melin between life and death during the surgery, according to a Nov. 28, 2013, Post Bulletin story marking Melin’s 25th year as a transplant recipient.

“He was in the hospital three months before he got his heart, because he kept dying, his heart stopped,” Eileen said. “Back then, after you had it, you were still in the hospital for a month. They were watching. He always said, ‘they’re practicing. They don’t know.’’’

Gary Melin received a heart transplant 25 years ago this December. He reads his Bible and gives thanks for his new heart every day. Post Bulletin file photo

Because of the relative newness of the procedure and Melin’s role as a kind of guinea pig, Eileen said, her husband was his own best advocate. He always wanted to know why doctors wanted to do something. He was insistent on knowing the side-effects of a change in medicine or regimen and why they had to do it and whether there were alternatives.

Eileen said Melin’s entrepreneurial instincts served him well in his post-transplant life. He owned and operated a trucking company, then a clearing company and later started GDM Trailer Sales. One reason they helped is because he couldn’t get a job. No one would hire somebody who had just had a heart transplant and whose prospects at the time were so uncertain.

“You couldn’t get insurance,” she said.

Eileen said she and Melin met the donor’s parents, Ken and Penny Palmershiem, about 15 years ago. The Wisconsin couple had reached out through the American Red Cross wanting to meet the recipient of their son’s heart. They agreed to meet at a Perkins restaurant before heading to a transplant picnic. Neither gave any identifiers or told what to look for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t give any details of who we were and (we didn’t have any details) of who they were,” Eileen said. “We were just going to meet. And we knew immediately when they walked in that they were the ones.”

Melin had lived much of his life in Rochester, but the couple decided to move to Danube around the COVID pandemic. Eileen grew up in the area and came from a big family, being one of 12 children. Eileen said Melin anticipated that she might outlive him and wanted to make sure was in contact and supported by family members.

“He was always looking out for me,” Eileen said.