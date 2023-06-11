99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gary Neumann steps up to lead Park Board after years in retirement

Former Rochester assistant city administrator says he sees as recreational resources as key component of the city.

Gary Neumann, who retired in 2018 as Rochester assistant city administrator, has stepped in as the city's Park Board president. Mayor Brede gave him a street sign named for a strip of sand that occasionally appeared in the river by the Government Center, jokingly named Neumann's Beach.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 8:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Gary Neumann has stepped back into public service five years after retiring as Rochester’s assistant city administrator.

“It wasn’t boredom,” he said of the reason for applying for an opening as Park Board president, a volunteer position.

Less than 24 hours after his appointment was approved by the Rochester City Council, Neumann led his first board meeting Tuesday.

A couple of days later, he said it was something he knew was possible when he retired in 2018.

“I have a lifelong interest in public service, going back to my years as a teenager,” he said. “I was always thinking there might be a board or commission I’d be interested in serving on, if I could be of help.”

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said Neumann’s nearly 36 years helping lead the city and experience at conducting meetings were key in her appointment of him to follow former president Linnea Archer.

“He understands the role of the Park Board. He understands the role of the City Council. He understands how to run a good meeting,” Norton said, adding that the added knowledge will serve the city well as a variety of park projects move forward.

She said the nomination came with a two-year term, rather than the traditional four years to make sure it was a good fit for the city and Neumann.

Recent Park Board presidents, including Archer, have moved up from seats representing individual ward, rather than stepping into the citywide, at-large position. Norton said that Neumann has served the board well in the past, pointing out he has provided a level of expertise in the presidents as throughout the years

She said Neumann comes in with much of that background after decades of helping develop a variety of park and recreation facilities and amenities.

Neumann said work related to parks was a key part of his role in city administration, where he worked with four directors over the years.

“I’m a big believer of recreation as one of the amenities that makes people most satisfied in their communities, and I think Rochester over the years has done an excellent job,” he said.

Norton also said the appointment means she doesn’t need to replace one of the members that represent the six city wards, which has been a challenge in the past.

“We did not have people banging down the doors for the position,” she said, adding that none of the ward representatives requested to be moved to the president seat.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
