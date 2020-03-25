Gas line inspections are expected to continue through Tuesday, with two bridges added to the project.
The inspections, which started this week, require traffic changes on bridges, according to Rochester Public Works.
The added work planned for next week includes:
Monday -- Work on the East Center Street bridge located east of Civic Center Drive Southeast will reduce westbound traffic to one lane.
Tuesday -- Work on the Fourth Street Southeast bridge between South Broadway Avenue and First Avenue will reduce eastbound traffic to one eastbound lane and close the sidewalk on the south side of the bridge.