Northern Pipe Line will conduct gas line inspections at various bridge locations throughout Rochester starting Monday.
The work will involve lane closures and traffic changes when the inspections are taking place, according to Rochester Public Works.
The tentative schedule and anticipated impacts are:
- Monday -- The bridge on 37th Street Northwest east of Third Avenue Northwest will see westbound traffic reduced to one lane.
- Tuesday -- The bridge on Seventh Street Northwest, in the 600 block, traffic reduced to one lane for westbound traffic.
- Wednesday -- The bridge on Seventh Street Northeast, east of Silver Lake Drive Northeast, eastbound traffic reduced to a single lane.
- Thursday -- The bridge on 16th Avenue Northwest at Fifth Place Northwest will see southbound traffic reduced to one lane
- Friday -- The bridge on 11th Avenue Northwest at Second Street Northwest will see northbound traffic reduced to a single lane, and the sidewalk on the east side of the street will be closed.