With drivers across the globe being ordered to stay home, gas prices are reaching lows many haven’t seen in over a decade.
Southeast Minnesota is no exception, as motorists in the region are seeing gas as low as 94 cents. According to GasBuddy.com, eight of the 10 lowest gas prices in Minnesota are in Red Wing.
On Facebook, drivers reacted to the lower prices. In a comment, Josh Diles joked that he's now getting four weeks to a gallon. Another commenter, Jenny Scott, wrote that she would normally take advantage of the low gas prices, but she doesn’t need gas.
“I think I filled up about 3 weeks ago, and I still have half a tank!” Scott wrote.
Others found the concept of taking advantage of low gas prices a ridiculous idea, noting there's nowhere to go. But many essential workers, like grocery store employees, still need to report to work.
Gasoline prices have continuously dropped nationwide since Feb. 20, as the coronavirus crushes the demand for oil, and lockdowns reduce driving and keep many home, according to a March 27 press release from the North American travel and navigation app.
"This is an unprecedented event. We’re experiencing one of the biggest historical collapses in gas prices, including the Great Recession of 2008,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a press release. “World demand for oil has plummeted virtually overnight while domestic demand for gasoline continues to fall off a cliff with more states implementing shelter-in-place orders.”
DeHaan said prices will continue to fall in the days ahead, with currently no end in sight.
The lower gas prices may not be benefiting the wallets of area drivers, but the reduction in cars on the road has led to a noticeable change in air quality. Daniel Dix, meteorologist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Air Quality, said the reduction in nitrogen dioxide started in China, moved over to Europe and India, as well as the U.S.
NASA and European scientists have been measuring the amount of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere via satellite.
“They have noticed dramatic drops. In the United States, they are estimating 15 to 25%, and in some areas in Europe, especially Italy, and now India and China, as much as 50% drop,” Dix said. “That is comparing March of 2019 to March 2020.”
The improvement in air quality is more noticeable in major metro areas like Los Angeles and New York City.
The lower pollution levels likely won't have a longer-term effect when life returns to "normal," or whatever the new normal will be, but the longer lockdowns occur, the more time we'll have with this reduced pollution in the air.