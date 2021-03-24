SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Geistler named new Rochester city clerk

Deputy city clerk appointed to post after stepping up to fill temporary role since September.

Kelly Geistler.png
Kelly Geistler
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 24, 2021 03:25 PM
Kelly Geistler, Rochester’s interim city clerk, will take on full duties of the office.

“We are excited to have Kelly commit to this role,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said in a statement announcing the appointment Wednesday. “She brings a great deal of knowledge and passion for the work and continues to elevate the office through ongoing process improvement."

ALSO READ: Rochester City Council targets property covenants tied to historic redlining

Geistler joined the city staff in 2019 as deputy city clerk, after working for the city of Minneapolis since 2012.

Geistler started her municipal career working for then Minneapolis Council Vice President Robert Lilligren, followed by a short tenure with Council Member Alondra Cano, and then moving into the role of legislative clerk in the Minneapolis City Clerk's Office.

She took on the role of interim deputy clerk in Rochester after former city clerk Anissa Hollingshead resigned in September. Efforts to name Hollinghead's successor were delayed, since the city was also looking for a new top administrator.

"I am excited to serve in this important role,” Geistler said. “Navigating the opportunities and challenges of the last year with residents and business owners has me more committed than ever to the growth and well-being of our city.”

