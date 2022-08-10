SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Wednesday, August 10

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gene Dornink wins Senate District 23 GOP primary; other primary results

Multiple state legislative races, and city and county primary elections were held Tuesday. Here's how they shook out.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
August 10, 2022 12:03 AM
ROCHESTER — The primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, saw two state Senate GOP primaries, two House GOP primaries, plus a host of county and city races around Southeast Minnesota.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Noser lands November challenge against Norton
Incumbent mayor Kim Norton sees majority of all votes cast in four-way primary.
August 10, 2022 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_8436.JPG
Local
Voters approve Dover-Eyota referendum but reject Stewartville proposal
The referendum will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.
August 10, 2022 01:05 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

After some drama close to the election, state Sen. Gene Dornink, who currently represents Senate District 27, saw a residency petition filed against him, alleging that Dornink didn’t reside in District 23 long enough to run for office in that newly drawn district. The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed the claim on Aug. 5.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, these are the results of the primaries, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.

Senate District 23, Republican primary

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Sen. Gene Dornink wins his GOP primary battle for District 23. He’ll face DFL candidate Brandon Lawhead in November.

  • Lisa Hanson: 2,327 votes
  • Gene Dornink: 5,858 votes

Senate District 58, Republican primary

Bill Lieske beat Jake Cordes with 62% of the vote. Lieske will face DFL candidate Clarice Grabau in November.

  • Jake Cordes: 1,984 votes
  • Bill Lieske: 3,229 votes

House District 20A, Republican primary

The race was close all night, but with 39 of 40 precincts reporting, Pam Altendorf held a slim lead that likely will hold and move her to the general election to face DFL candidate and former Red Wing City Council member Laurel Stinson.

  • Jesse Johnson: 2,692 votes
  • Pam Altendorf: 2,875 votes

House District 26B, Republican primary

With all but one of the 70 precincts reporting, Rep. Gregory M. Davids held a commanding lead against challenger Laura Thorson in the GOP primary for House District 26B.

  • Gregory M. Davids: 1,641 votes
  • Laura H. Thorson: 513 votes

Austin City Council, At Large

Oballa Oballa and Jeff Austin will face off at the general election for the At Large seat in Austin.

  • David Schenck: 626 votes
  • Jeff Austin: 1,569 votes
  • Oballa Oballa: 1,637 votes

Red Wing City Council - At Large

Janie M. Farrar and Chad Kono moved on to the general election for the At Large seat in Red Wing.

  • Janie M. Farrar: 1,539 votes
  • Chad Kono: 993 votes
  • Ralph Rauterkus: 848 votes

Red Wing City Council, Ward 2 Special Election

Donald Kliewer won the special election to fill the council seat vacated by Andy Klitzke after he resigned in December.

  • Donald Kliewer: 481 votes 
  • Min MartinOakes: 450 votes 

Red Wing City Council - Ward 4

Vicki Jo Lambert and Ted Seifert will look to secure the Ward 4 seat on the Red Wing City Council in November.

  • Vicki Jo Lambert: 340 votes
  • Ted Seifert: 282 votes
  • Stanley Nerhaugen II: 97 votes

Houston County Board of Commissioners, District 4

John Anthony Fuchse and Bob Schuldt move to the general election in Houston County.

  • John Anthony Fuchse: 2,285 votes
  • Bob Scanlan: 216 votes
  • Bob Schuldt: 1,367 votes

Winona County Board of Commissioners, District 2

Dwayne Voegeli and Jerry Obieglo move to the Nov. 8 general election for the District 2 seat of the Winona County Board of Commissioners.

  • Dwayne Voegeli: 889 votes
  • Jerry Obieglo: 480 votes
  • Todd Frahm: 166 votes

Winona County Auditor/Treasurer

Chelsi Wilbright handily won a spot in the general election for Winona County Auditor/Treasurer, along with John A. Eger.

  • Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang): 3,478 votes
  • John A. Eger: 1,636 votes
  • Gabe Vargas: 1,539 votes
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
