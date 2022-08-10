Gene Dornink wins Senate District 23 GOP primary; other primary results
Multiple state legislative races, and city and county primary elections were held Tuesday. Here's how they shook out.
ROCHESTER — The primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, saw two state Senate GOP primaries, two House GOP primaries, plus a host of county and city races around Southeast Minnesota.
After some drama close to the election, state Sen. Gene Dornink, who currently represents Senate District 27, saw a residency petition filed against him, alleging that Dornink didn’t reside in District 23 long enough to run for office in that newly drawn district. The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed the claim on Aug. 5.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, these are the results of the primaries, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
Senate District 23, Republican primary
With 100% of the precincts reporting, Sen. Gene Dornink wins his GOP primary battle for District 23. He’ll face DFL candidate Brandon Lawhead in November.
- Lisa Hanson: 2,327 votes
- Gene Dornink: 5,858 votes
Senate District 58, Republican primary
Bill Lieske beat Jake Cordes with 62% of the vote. Lieske will face DFL candidate Clarice Grabau in November.
- Jake Cordes: 1,984 votes
- Bill Lieske: 3,229 votes
House District 20A, Republican primary
The race was close all night, but with 39 of 40 precincts reporting, Pam Altendorf held a slim lead that likely will hold and move her to the general election to face DFL candidate and former Red Wing City Council member Laurel Stinson.
- Jesse Johnson: 2,692 votes
- Pam Altendorf: 2,875 votes
House District 26B, Republican primary
With all but one of the 70 precincts reporting, Rep. Gregory M. Davids held a commanding lead against challenger Laura Thorson in the GOP primary for House District 26B.
- Gregory M. Davids: 1,641 votes
- Laura H. Thorson: 513 votes
Austin City Council, At Large
Oballa Oballa and Jeff Austin will face off at the general election for the At Large seat in Austin.
- David Schenck: 626 votes
- Jeff Austin: 1,569 votes
- Oballa Oballa: 1,637 votes
Red Wing City Council - At Large
Janie M. Farrar and Chad Kono moved on to the general election for the At Large seat in Red Wing.
- Janie M. Farrar: 1,539 votes
- Chad Kono: 993 votes
- Ralph Rauterkus: 848 votes
Red Wing City Council, Ward 2 Special Election
Donald Kliewer won the special election to fill the council seat vacated by Andy Klitzke after he resigned in December.
- Donald Kliewer: 481 votes
- Min MartinOakes: 450 votes
Red Wing City Council - Ward 4
Vicki Jo Lambert and Ted Seifert will look to secure the Ward 4 seat on the Red Wing City Council in November.
- Vicki Jo Lambert: 340 votes
- Ted Seifert: 282 votes
- Stanley Nerhaugen II: 97 votes
Houston County Board of Commissioners, District 4
John Anthony Fuchse and Bob Schuldt move to the general election in Houston County.
- John Anthony Fuchse: 2,285 votes
- Bob Scanlan: 216 votes
- Bob Schuldt: 1,367 votes
Winona County Board of Commissioners, District 2
Dwayne Voegeli and Jerry Obieglo move to the Nov. 8 general election for the District 2 seat of the Winona County Board of Commissioners.
- Dwayne Voegeli: 889 votes
- Jerry Obieglo: 480 votes
- Todd Frahm: 166 votes
Winona County Auditor/Treasurer
Chelsi Wilbright handily won a spot in the general election for Winona County Auditor/Treasurer, along with John A. Eger.
- Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang): 3,478 votes
- John A. Eger: 1,636 votes
- Gabe Vargas: 1,539 votes