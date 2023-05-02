99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Generations apart, Rochester students and retired teachers connect as pen pals

One of the teachers, Donna Arntson, retired in 1985 when the term "tick-tock" only referred to the sound of a clock hanging on a wall rather than an entire subculture.

Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Katie Van Sickle, a retired teacher, visits with pen pal Jullian Jonson, 10, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — When Grace Byrne started teaching in the early 1950s, it was at a one-room schoolhouse where she had eight grades under her care. Now, more than 70 years later, the student she's become a pen pal with in retirement is having a completely different experience than that of the kids Byrne used to teach.

Needless to say, they have a lot to learn from each other.

On Monday, a fifth-grade class walked to Shorewood Senior Living from Folwell Elementary to meet a club of retired teachers who they've been getting to know through letters. Monday was the first time the students and retirees actually got to meet in person.

Find more news important to you

"We really like getting the letters," said Chuck Nelson, a retired teacher who started the partnership with the school. "They tell about their families and their interests."

This has been the first year the two groups have become pen pals with each other, exchanging letters on a monthly basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of many of the pairs, the teachers retired decades before the students were even born. Now in her 90s, Donna Arntson, retired when the term "tick-tock" only referred to the sound of a clock hanging on a wall rather than an entire online subculture.

In Byrne's one-room schoolhouse, they didn't even have an indoor restroom, she said.

"I suppose it's so foreign to him he couldn't imagine not having a TV or a phone or all the things they're used to now," she said before her student pen pal arrived.

Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Shirley Vikse, a retired paraprofessional, welcomes students from Folwell Elementary School on Monday, May 1, 2023, for a picnic event at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

When the students arrived at Shorewood on Monday, the teachers stood with signs of their names, as if waiting for someone at an airport.

The students' teacher from Folwell, Sarah Coffing, said she's had to read some of the letters from the retirees since they've been written in cursive — a form so unknown to the students it might as well be ancient runes as far as today's young scribes are concerned.

Logistics aside, she talked with her class about finding common ground with those from other eras.

Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
JaNeal Smith, center, a retired teacher from Rochester, visits with Avennye Owity, 11, right, and Zimal Asif, 11, left, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"We talked about how even though people might be a different age than we are, or look different than us, we all have some similarities," Coffing said. "The kids really approached it that way."

Fifth-grader Owen Boehmer and retired teacher Roger "Coach" Reis talked about their love for sports with each other. Among others, Reis told Boehmer the story of the time he got to meet Odell Beckham Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of sports..." Boehmer said about his letters with Reis.

Another student, Holden Lemme, said he likes the fact that becoming a pen pal has allowed him to learn about someone that he might not otherwise meet.

His pen pal, Dar Whitman, 89, retired in 1994 after being a teacher and then a principal in the Twin Cities for more than 30 years.

"I know Folwell has a lot of great traditions," Lemme said, showing a well-spoken nature well beyond his years. "And I definitely feel like this is one of the best ones."

Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Kiori Niive, 10, visits with pen pal Shirley Vikse, a retired paraprofessional, on Monday, May 1, 2023, during a picnic event at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Sarah Coffing, a fifth-grade teacher at Folwell Elementary School, visits with Martty Branum, a retired fifth-grade teacher, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Fifth-grader Cash DiGuardo visits with retired teacher Roger Reis on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class have lunch with their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Clockwise from top, Riger Reis, a retired teacher, visits with fifth-graders, Owen Boehmer and Cash DiGuardo on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Shorewood Teacher's Club Pen Pal Picnic
Shorewood Senior Campus residents and their pen pals from Folwell Elementary School have a picnic Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_1894.jpg
Business
'High end garage sale' retailer on the move in south Rochester
May 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
b8e4b270595e6647e9730cf93894ccf8.jpg
Local
Center Street bike lanes are staying in place
May 01, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
rochester city logo
Local
Council: Keep library and parks directors under board authority
May 01, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Jeff Feece
Community
Planning city parks is more than deciding where the playground goes for Jeff Fleece
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
mg-6673-edit.jpg
Community
She has 100K Twitter followers. Co-wrote a book on fasting. And her dad asked Steve to interview her
May 02, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
John Marshall Lacrosse
Prep
John Marshall girls lacrosse team continues to make a difference despite uncertain future
May 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
College
Stewartville grad Will Tschetter has carved out a solid role at Michigan
May 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff