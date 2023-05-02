Generations apart, Rochester students and retired teachers connect as pen pals

ROCHESTER — When Grace Byrne started teaching in the early 1950s, it was at a one-room schoolhouse where she had eight grades under her care. Now, more than 70 years later, the student she's become a pen pal with in retirement is having a completely different experience than that of the kids Byrne used to teach.

Needless to say, they have a lot to learn from each other.

On Monday, a fifth-grade class walked to Shorewood Senior Living from Folwell Elementary to meet a club of retired teachers who they've been getting to know through letters. Monday was the first time the students and retirees actually got to meet in person.

"We really like getting the letters," said Chuck Nelson, a retired teacher who started the partnership with the school. "They tell about their families and their interests."

This has been the first year the two groups have become pen pals with each other, exchanging letters on a monthly basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of many of the pairs, the teachers retired decades before the students were even born. Now in her 90s, Donna Arntson, retired when the term "tick-tock" only referred to the sound of a clock hanging on a wall rather than an entire online subculture.

In Byrne's one-room schoolhouse, they didn't even have an indoor restroom, she said.

"I suppose it's so foreign to him he couldn't imagine not having a TV or a phone or all the things they're used to now," she said before her student pen pal arrived.

Shirley Vikse, a retired paraprofessional, welcomes students from Folwell Elementary School on Monday, May 1, 2023, for a picnic event at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

When the students arrived at Shorewood on Monday, the teachers stood with signs of their names, as if waiting for someone at an airport.

The students' teacher from Folwell, Sarah Coffing, said she's had to read some of the letters from the retirees since they've been written in cursive — a form so unknown to the students it might as well be ancient runes as far as today's young scribes are concerned.

Logistics aside, she talked with her class about finding common ground with those from other eras.

JaNeal Smith, center, a retired teacher from Rochester, visits with Avennye Owity, 11, right, and Zimal Asif, 11, left, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"We talked about how even though people might be a different age than we are, or look different than us, we all have some similarities," Coffing said. "The kids really approached it that way."

Fifth-grader Owen Boehmer and retired teacher Roger "Coach" Reis talked about their love for sports with each other. Among others, Reis told Boehmer the story of the time he got to meet Odell Beckham Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of sports..." Boehmer said about his letters with Reis.

Another student, Holden Lemme, said he likes the fact that becoming a pen pal has allowed him to learn about someone that he might not otherwise meet.

His pen pal, Dar Whitman, 89, retired in 1994 after being a teacher and then a principal in the Twin Cities for more than 30 years.

"I know Folwell has a lot of great traditions," Lemme said, showing a well-spoken nature well beyond his years. "And I definitely feel like this is one of the best ones."

Kiori Niive, 10, visits with pen pal Shirley Vikse, a retired paraprofessional, on Monday, May 1, 2023, during a picnic event at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Sarah Coffing, a fifth-grade teacher at Folwell Elementary School, visits with Martty Branum, a retired fifth-grade teacher, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Fifth-grader Cash DiGuardo visits with retired teacher Roger Reis on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class have lunch with their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Clockwise from top, Riger Reis, a retired teacher, visits with fifth-graders, Owen Boehmer and Cash DiGuardo on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester. On Wednesday, Folwell elementary fifth-graders in Sarah Coffing's class met their pen pals from the Shorewood Senior Campus Teacher's Club. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin