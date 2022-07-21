SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Exclusive
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Germany and beyond: Rochester student eyes a future in international relations

Mayo High School grad Elizabeth Wiederholt is headed to Germany as a student awarded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for 2022-23.

Elizabeth Wiederholt
Elizabeth Wiederholt is seen on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 21, 2022 04:26 PM
ROCHESTER — Elizabeth Wiederholt has always been fascinated with the world beyond her own borders. She remembers taking walks with her mom when she was younger, talking together about the Syrian Civil War. When high school came, she entered Model UN, allowing her a glimpse of what it would be like to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems.

In August, she'll be expanding her horizon a little farther.

Wiederholt is headed to Germany as one of the students awarded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for 2022-23.

Co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament), the scholarship is awarded to “high-achieving high school students,” according to a press release.

“I’ve just always been extremely interested in studying abroad,” she said. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been very interested in what’s going on (around the world).”

She’s thought about a future career in the Foreign Service. Until then, she’s building experience doing the thing she loves; learning about and experiencing foreign languages and cultures.

Wiederholt will use the scholarship as a gap year, having just graduated from Mayo High School. Her trip will begin with four weeks of language camp, followed by a stay with a host family in the northern German town of Uchte, where she’ll attend school.

She’s already started talking to the family with whom she’ll stay. Wiederholt and her host sister have sent each other photos of their respective hometowns. Wiederholt sent photos of the corn cob water tower, the library, and Trader Joe’s.

“All kinds of random things,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Wiederholt’s been overseas. Last year, she spent a month studying Spanish in Spain. Nor will it be the last. Part of her upcoming college program at American University will include multiple years studying in Japan.

Her love for traveling and seeing the world isn’t just about collecting stamps in her passport. It’s about realizing how her own culture and upbringing shaped her worldview, and embracing new ideas from other lands.

“Immersing myself in those other cultures I think will be important if I do end up working in international diplomacy,” she said. “Studying abroad in Spain really made me look at my own life and things that I always took as a given. And I realized, oh, that’s just a cultural idea. It’s not necessarily just a fact about life.”

With every place she goes, she’s able to add a little more context to her understanding about global relations. Ultimately, that’s the whole point of the exchange program she’s about to undertake in Germany.

A press release about the program said it’s meant to “foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Germany and the U.S. through citizen diplomacy.”

For Wiederholt, though, the goal isn’t just to learn about one country and and how it compares with her homeland. It’s about learning about cultures the world over.

“Germans are known for having a very direct communication style, and in Japan I think the culture is much more indirect,” she said. “I think it will be good to have experience in both those cultures. I think that will serve me well in communicating with people in the future and bridging divides that I come across.”

For the moment, though, she’s excited to be packing for Germany – excited to experience everything the trip may bring her way.

And, as one would expect, she’s heading into it with a little bit of nervousness about what she might come across.

“I’m hoping there’s something magic in this language camp,” she said, referring to the first part of her trip. “I’m really, really hoping I don’t have to take chemistry or physics. That was, like, impossible in English, and I don’t even want to think about it in German.”

By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
