Germs and viruses now have less of a chance of spreading through Rochester via vehicles.
White’s Fire Smoke & Water Damage Restoration is using its expertise in sanitizing things to help take on the world’s worst pandemic in 100 years, COVID-19.
The Rochester company's latest service is of the Good Samaritan variety. Anyone can bring their vehicle to White's, 3800 W. River Parkway NW, and have it sanitized for free. The cleaning is about a 10-minute process and is done in an outdoor tent.
The business spent last week preparing -- installing the 20-by-40 feet tent, increasing its supplies of safety gear and sanitizing chemicals, and safety training. On Monday, their sanitizing service was open for business.
“We are a full-service cleaning and restoration company,” said Michael Brooks, White’s business development manager. “But it just so happens that the same products we use when dealing with blood (and trauma scenes) go hand-in-hand with disinfecting for (COVID-19).”
Brooks and White’s owner Keith Richardson are on the same page with their new mission, offering what they can to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.
They’re doing this while also maintaining their normal business, which mostly deals with homes and businesses that have been affected by fire, smoke and water damage. Things are a little slower these days, Richardson said, with people less comfortable inviting workers into their homes due to COVID-19 concerns. That has freed up their employees to take on this sanitizing service.
“We just thought we had a unique opportunity here,” said Richardson, who sent workers on Friday to all of Rochester’s fire stations.
They have tried to focus on providing service to all first-responders, including nurses and medical staff who may fear they have accidentally brought the coronavirus to their vehicle.
But all are welcome to bring their cars to White’s for free sanitizing, and more than once a day if necessary. Richardson figures they’ll continue to provide the service through May.
“We have the knowledge and the staff to do it,” Richardson said, “so it was a natural fit for us. We want to do our part in trying to get things back to normal.”
Once a driver arrives at White’s for a sanitizing, he or she then waits outside the vehicle as an employee — wearing a germ-preventing Tyvek suit, a respirator and nitrile gloves — sprays its interior with a ULV Fogger which emits a fine disinfectant mist. The spray, which Brooks says has been approved by the Center for Disease Control, then settles throughout the vehicle. That includes places that would be unreachable by hand.
The employee wipes down the car’s entire interior before applying the fogger a second time. It’s allowed to settle for 5 minutes before the vehicle’s owner drives away.
Lynn Benrud, who works for the senior home-care business Visiting Angels, was having a company cars sanitized at White’s on Wednesday. Seniors, who are considered at higher risk if they contact COVID-19, are often transported in those vehicles.
Benrud was taken aback by the generosity at White’s.
“This is fabulous,” she said. “Hats off to them. They are providing a great service for our community and we are very appreciative.”