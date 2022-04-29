Get ready to celebrate your college graduate

College graduations are just around the corner. As thousands of students at multiple college and university campuses in southeast Minnesota finish up their final tests as students, here is graduation ceremony information from four campuses in the area.

Winona State University

Over 1,000 students will participate in spring commencement on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the McCown Gymnasium in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.

Three ceremonies are scheduled for Friday. The first will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The second ceremony for graduates from the College of Business and College of Education begins at noon. The third ceremony will start at 3 p.m. and include the College of Liberal Arts and College of Science and Engineering.

The ceremonies will also be live streamed. Guests can watch the live stream in the Harriet Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall and in the Vivian Fusillo Theatre in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center. Tickets are not required for the remote viewing sites.

More information can be found at winona.edu/commencement .

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona

The undergraduate college commencement at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium.

Prior to the commencement ceremony, a baccalaureate Mass is set for 8:30 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Chapel. A reception will be held after the ceremony.

Minnesota State College Southeast

This year, one commencement ceremony will be held for the entire graduating class of Minnesota State College Southeast at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. Students from Red Wing and Winona campuses and online students will graduate together at Winona State University.

The college is planning for an in-person ceremony with unlimited attendance.

Answers about commencement can be found here .

University of Minnesota Rochester

More than 115 students will receive degrees from the University of Minnesota Rochester during the commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center Ballroom.

Students who expect to complete their degrees in the spring semester or summer session this year are invited to participate. UMR also invited students who have graduated but did not previously attend a ceremony to participate.

Rochester Community and Technical College

RCTC will host the commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Field House at the Regional Sports Center.

Graduates from fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 will be recognized.

The event will be live streamed here .