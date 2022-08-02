Get to know the four candidates for Rochester mayor
Incumbent and three challengers are on the Aug. 9 ballot, which will narrow the field to two candidates. In preparation for Election Day, here's a look at the candidates' backgrounds and some of what they've said since deciding to run for office.
ROCHESTER — Rochester voters will narrow the city’s mayoral race to two candidates in less than a week.
Tuesday’s primary features four candidates for the position, incumbent Kim Norton and challengers Dean Koutsoukos , Britt Noser and Brad Trahan .
The four have been knocking on doors, answering questions and hoping to convince voters they are the right choice since they filed for office in May.
Shortly after filing, the candidates were asked why they considered themselves the best fit for the position, along with what they would consider a chief goal, if elected.
The candidates’ backgrounds, along with their replies, can be found at this link .
To help voters better understand the candidates, here’s a gathering of reports, videos and the candidates’ words:
125 Live forum
The four candidates gathered on July 5 to answer questions at 125 Live in a forum moderated by the Post Bulletin and ABC News 6. Topics included the city’s budget, public safety, workforce shortages and affordable housing.
League of Women Voters
The four candidates answered another round of questions two weeks later at the Rochester Public Library.
Questions came from the League of Women Voters, the Post Bulletin and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as the online audience and some early audience questions before some unruly members led to the expulsion of the in-person audience.
Topics included the mayor’s role in city government, setting priorities, community divisions, filling city boards and commissions and development.
Video questions
The candidates also provided video responses to four Post Bulletin questions on topics that included parks, vetoes and Destination Medical Center.
Written statements
The candidates were also asked to submit letters to the Post Bulletin’s opinion page, addressing their campaigns for mayor.
The
primary election is Aug. 9
, with the four candidates listed on every ballot within Rochester. The top two votegetters will be included on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.