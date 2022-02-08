Gift card scam results in $2,000 loss
A 71-year-old woman fell prey to a scam on Feb. 4, 2022.
ROCHESTER — A Rochester septuagenarian lost $2,000 after falling prey to a phone scam.
The 71-year-old woman reported to police that she received a phone call about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022, from a man claiming to work for Geek Squad. The man, who never gave a name, said he could help the woman cancel her subscription, but that it would cost $2,000 in Target gift cards.
The woman bought the gift cards and took photos of the back, which she sent to the man.
It was after she sent the photos that she realized the call was a scam, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
Police have repeatedly cautioned that legitimate businesses do not ask for payment in the form of a gift card.
