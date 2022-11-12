Girls on the Run teaches young girls confidence, strength

ROCHESTER — Lola Calvert, a third grader at Longfellow Elementary School, is at an impressionable age for young girls.

Eight years old is when most girls begin participating in sports at lower levels. With that comes a fall in self confidence and an awareness of messages from peers in the media that can be hurtful or harmful.

That’s where Girls on the Run comes in. It’s a 10-week long after school program for third through eighth grade girls that teaches them “confidence, relationship building, friendships and giving back to the community,” said Johnna Bratt, Girls on the Run Minnesota Program Coordinator. Those lessons are integrated with running. The goal is to build confidence and self esteem in young girls.

“The big message that we're hoping every girl takes away from it is that she's stronger than she thinks,” Bratt said. “She can do hard things.”

Girls on the Run celebrated the end of its fall program and the growth and success of the young girls with a 5k Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Rochester.

Kelly Wright-Glynn has been involved with Girls on the Run at Willow Creek Middle School for about 12 seasons.

“As a middle school teacher, this is by far the best program out there for middle school girls,” she said.

What differentiates Girls on the Run from other programs are the lessons taught before and after running. Wright-Glynn said they start with a welcome activity based on a theme, go out for a run and come back and revisit the theme.

Girls don’t have to be runners in order to participate – the program is “for absolutely everybody,” Wright-Glynn said.

Calvert happened to love running before going the program, but she’s learned a lot this fall, like “to be a more strong girl, confident young lady,” she said.

Calvert’s mom is also one of her coaches. Girls on the Run has allowed them to spend more time together and to help the whole family be active. But the curriculum is what stood out to Calvert’s mom.

“I didn't realize the curriculum was so in depth and so empowering for young girls,” she said. “I haven't really been involved in any activities where it has that emotional element to it.”