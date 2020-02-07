Girls on the Run is looking for 1,000 volunteers to be coaches and mentors for young girls in communities across southeastern Minnesota.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity program that encourages healthy lifestyles and confidence for girls in grades 3-8.
Volunteer coaches do not need to have prior coaching experience or be runners themselves. Coaches are role models who engage girls with provided, interactive lessons twice a week. All materials will be provided.
Girls on the Run is looking to mirror the community it serves, specifically recruiting coaches of color. Forty percent of girls in the program are girls of color.
Background checks and in-person and online training will be completed for all volunteers.
For more information or to sign up to coach, please visit www.gotrtwincities.org/coach.