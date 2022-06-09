SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Glenville woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant

Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, is charged with second-degree manslaughter after a medical examiner determined her 2-month-old child died of asphyxiation in December 2021.

Jocelyn Leslie Pater
Jocelyn Leslie Pater
Contributed / Mower County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 09, 2022 12:34 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — A Glenville woman appeared in Mower County District Court Thursday, June 9, 2022, on charges related to the death of her 2-month-old son last year.

Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, is charged with second-degree manslaughter along with charges related to endangering her child and drug use and possession. District Judge Christa Daily ordered Pater be held on $500,000 bail with no conditions and $250,000 with conditions.

Also Read
US-NEWS-2-CHARGED-WITH-ROBBING-CARJACKING-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
2 charged with robbing, carjacking Uber and Lyft drivers during Twin Cities spree
The robberies covered a 5½-week span in September and October, and involved other suspects whose identities have yet to be disclosed by authorities.
June 09, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Paul Walsh and Alex Chhith / Star Tribune
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Northwest Minnesota man, accused of killing wife, charged with attempted escape and assault of officers
According to court documents, Reinbold attempted to escape the Pennington County Jail on Saturday, June 4.
June 09, 2022 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 09, 2022 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

Daily ordered Pater not to have contact with witnesses and to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement were called to an Austin residence around 6:21 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021, on a report of an infant not breathing and with his nose bleeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Austin police officer arrived to find a 2-month-old boy lying on the floor in the middle of the living room. After not finding a pulse, the officer began CPR until Mayo Ambulance arrived to transport the infant to Austin Medical Center, where staff was able to find a pulse and had the child flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

Pater was "hysterical and crying" when she told law enforcement that she had been asleep on the couch with the child when she was woken by a friend who pulled the child away from Pater. The friend took the infant to another apartment before calling 911.

The friend told law enforcement she saw the child's face in Pater's chest area, and the child's face was purple and blue. The friend attempted to give the infant mouth-to-mouth until first responders arrived.

Witnesses mentioned possible drug use by Pater to law enforcement.

Drug paraphernalia along with a small amount of methamphetamine were found in the residence by officers following a search warrant. A bottle nipple for feeding an infant that was found near the narcotics tested positive for methamphetamine.

After first denying drug use, Pater told law enforcement during questioning on Dec. 14, 2021, that she used drugs daily. Medical personnel told authorities earlier that day that the now intubated infant had no signs of brain activity and presumptively tested positive for narcotics.

"My son isn't going to die because I'm on drugs," Pater told law enforcement during the interview. "That's not what caused this."

Pater agreed to submit to a urine analysis. It tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The infant died three days after the incident, at 2:06 p.m. Dec. 17, 2021. A medical examiner determined that the child died from "asphyxia due to overlay while co-sleeping with an adult."

Multiple brain scans found injuries consistent with lack of oxygen to the brain. A toxicology test returned positive for methamphetamine "but it is unclear if the presence of methamphetamine had any contribution to the cause of death."

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSAUSTIN
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
DoubleTree by Hilton
Breaking News
Business
U of M approves plan to lease downtown Rochester hotel for student housing
University of Minnesota Regents unanimously approved an agreement to lease the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Rochester as a housing facility for University of Minnesota Rochester students.
June 09, 2022 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester School Board whittles down deficit by $20M ahead of approving budget
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 09, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Questions remain for community corrections after Fillmore County leaves three-county program
Finances are among potential topics for possible new agreement between Dodge and Olmsted counties.
June 08, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
weisbuildersoffice.jpg
Members Only
Business
Construction firm working on new, larger Med City office
Weis Builders has started a $470,000 construction project to build out a new office space at 3701 40th Ave. NW in the Phase III Valley High Business Center, along West Circle Drive Northwest.
June 08, 2022 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger