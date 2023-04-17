99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Go green, learn to save green at Rochester's EarthFest Expo on Saturday

The ninth annual EarthFest Expo is Saturday.

EarthFest 2018
EarthFest Rochester is on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 5:49 PM

ROCHESTER — Find out how much you could save on electric bills with new appliances, heat pump home cooling and heating or with solar panels.

A workshop on technologies to save energy — and costs — is one part of more than 30 experts, vendors and resources that will be at EarthFest Expo on Saturday.

The expo, held at the Northrop Community Education Center, will feature live music, an electric vehicle show, food and workshops on urban homesteading.

Find more news important to you

This is the ninth year for the community event featuring local organizations doing their part for the future as part of Earth Day.

Outdoor events, food trucks and live music by the Root River Jam will be at Goose Egg Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information and a schedule of events can be found at earthfestrochestermn.org.

If you go

What: EarthFest Expo.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Where: Northrop Community Education Center, 202 Eighth St. NW.

How much: Free to the public.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Madeline Kingsbury missing poster
Local
Winona police ask property owners to again search their property for Maddi Kingsbury
April 17, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A woman smiling.
Local
Monde Schwartz named new Century High School principal
April 17, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
wreaths across america.jpg
Local
Rochester organization to host veterans appreciation events on April 22-23
April 17, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
College
Eli, Noah King make up their basketball minds: Eli to North Dakota, Noah to Upper Iowa
April 17, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
173b01136dd8b55ac438261af6b2bf08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
On the record: Record show, comedy and local news trivia coming up
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse
Prep
Rochester lacrosse previews: Century girls, Mayo boys expecting big things
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Matt Poland
Sports
Rochester native Matt Poland has his soccer team doing the unthinkable
April 17, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff