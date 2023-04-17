Go green, learn to save green at Rochester's EarthFest Expo on Saturday

ROCHESTER — Find out how much you could save on electric bills with new appliances, heat pump home cooling and heating or with solar panels.

A workshop on technologies to save energy — and costs — is one part of more than 30 experts, vendors and resources that will be at EarthFest Expo on Saturday.

The expo, held at the Northrop Community Education Center, will feature live music, an electric vehicle show, food and workshops on urban homesteading.

This is the ninth year for the community event featuring local organizations doing their part for the future as part of Earth Day.

Outdoor events, food trucks and live music by the Root River Jam will be at Goose Egg Park.

More information and a schedule of events can be found at earthfestrochestermn.org.

If you go

What: EarthFest Expo.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Where: Northrop Community Education Center, 202 Eighth St. NW.

How much: Free to the public.